Holmdel Township to Hold Ceremonial Groundbreaking on New Firehouse

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP – The Holmdel Township Committee will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00pm on site at the Holmdel Township Municipal Complex, 4 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

The Township Committee will break ground on a $4.1 million new firehouse project. This centrally located firehouse will be a 10,600sf state-of-the-art facility replacing a nearby garage. Designed with contemporary firehouses in mind, the firehouse will have three zones: live/work, response readiness, and a 3-bay garage area. The purpose of these zones is to create an efficient layout and clean environment. Aesthetically the zones are evident in the changing heights and materials of the building and textures and materials were chosen to reflect the aesthetic of local farm and municipal buildings.

The Township engaged Arcari and Iovino Architects and CME Associates to work with Holmdel Fire Company #2 and Township Officials to design the new facility. The contract will be awarded to Pharos Enterprises of South Amboy.