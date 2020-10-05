Structure Fire in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 4:57pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire on a two story structure fire at 45 Nedshire Dr. in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township.

Upon arrival Lincroft Fire Company Captain confirmed working structure fire with heavy fire on the back side of the structure with extension into the first second and attic floors of the structure. Upon arrival Chief John Waltz requested and additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. Chief Waltz directed the first engine to deploy a supply line from the fire hydrant and an initial 2 ½” attack lines to the rear of the structure. Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied. The initial attack line was then backed up by two additional 1 ¾” lines which extinguished the fire. 300’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant to deliver water to the scene. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. Ventilation fans were employed to remove the smoke from the structure. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by Chief Waltz at 17:30 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 8:08 p.m.

Approximately 45 members from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Middletown Number 1, River Plaza Hose and Lincroft Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Eight Emergency Medical Service members from Fairview, Leonardo and Port Monmouth and Middletown First Aid Squads responded with four ambulances to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Second Assistant Chief John Waltz.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer