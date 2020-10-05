﻿Monmouth County has 51 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of October 4, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Oct 3-Oct Aberdeen: 281 280 Allenhurst: 23 23 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 363 363 Atlantic Highlands: 50 50 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23 Belmar: 62 62 Bradley Beach: 75 74 Brielle: 83 83 Colts Neck: 131 131 Deal: 86 84 Eatontown: 374 375 Englishtown: 59 59 Fair Haven: 57 56 Farmingdale: 19 19 Freehold Borough: 487 488 Freehold Township: 844 842 Hazlet: 402 398 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 333 334 Howell: 913 910 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 222 222 Keyport: 124 124 Lake Como: 25 25 Little Silver: 72 72 Loch Arbour: 5 5 Long Branch: 804 802 Manalapan: 700 694 Manasquan: 75 74 Marlboro: 664 663 Matawan: 248 248 Middletown: 1029 1028 Millstone Township: 127 126 Monmouth Beach: 39 39 Neptune City: 85 84 Neptune Township: 726 723 Ocean: 538 534 Oceanport: 93 93 Red Bank: 350 349 Roosevelt: 11 11 Rumson: 93 93 Sea Bright: 19 18 Sea Girt: 31 31 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 298 296 Union Beach: 51 51 Upper Freehold: 88 87 Wall: 546 543 West Long Branch: 187 174 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.