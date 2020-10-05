AHHerald Search

﻿Monmouth County has 51 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of October 4, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Oct  

3-Oct

Aberdeen:

281

280

Allenhurst:

23

23

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

363

363

Atlantic Highlands:

50

50

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

23

Belmar:

62

62

Bradley Beach:

75

74

Brielle:

83

83

Colts Neck:

131

131

Deal:

86

84

Eatontown:

374

375

Englishtown:

59

59

Fair Haven:

57

56

Farmingdale:

19

19

Freehold Borough:

487

488

Freehold Township:

844

842

Hazlet:

402

398

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

333

334

Howell:

913

910

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

222

222

Keyport:

124

124

Lake Como:

25

25

Little Silver:

72

72

Loch Arbour:

5

5

Long Branch:

804

802

Manalapan:

700

694

Manasquan:

75

74

Marlboro:

664

663

Matawan:

248

248

Middletown:

1029

1028

Millstone Township:

127

126

Monmouth Beach:

39

39

Neptune City:

85

84

Neptune Township:

726

723

Ocean:

538

534

Oceanport:

93

93

Red Bank:

350

349

Roosevelt:

11

11

Rumson:

93

93

Sea Bright:

19

18

Sea Girt:

31

31

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

83

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

298

296

Union Beach:

51

51

Upper Freehold:

88

87

Wall:

546

543

West Long Branch:

187

174

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

