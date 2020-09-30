Seven Police Officers in Monmouth County Receive Valor Awards for Extraordinary Bravery and Service

With the Annual Formal Luncheon Cancelled due to COVID-19, Awards Delivered Personally

FREEHOLD, NJ – “It is with great honor that we give our highest award, The Valor Award, to seven police officers in Monmouth County in recognition of their extraordinary bravery and courage. They went above and beyond the call of duty, risking their lives to save another… and for that, they have earned and deserve our sincere respect, appreciation, and admiration,” said Robert Honecker, the President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County.

The awards will be presented personally, with social distancing and masks in effect, by The 200 Club of Monmouth County’s Executive Board Members and Trustees to the recipients, both at their places of work and at their homes. The Annual Awards Luncheon at the Spring Lake Golf Club had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In all, there are 73 first responders who were honored, including law enforcement officers and EMTs. The awards include Certificates of Recognition, Commendation Awards, and Merit Awards… all the way up to The 200 Club’s highest award, the Valor Award.

PHOTO: Corporal Robert Korn, Long Branch Police Department

The seven police officers who received Valor Awards are from three different police departments in Monmouth County. Their acts of heroism are listed below:

From the Long Branch Police Department - Corporal Robert Korn. Corporal Korn responded to a domestic violence incident where a man was “actively attempting to murder his wife” on February 5, 2019. Corporal Korn pulled the man away form the woman and disarmed him of two knives.

From the Manalapan Police Department – Patrol Officer Kyle Williams. Patrol Officer Williams was assigned to a mutual aid detail in Asbury Park to assist with large crowds on July 4, 2019. He heard a gunshot and came across a man holding a gun in a crowd of people. He chased the fleeing man on foot, managed to get him down on the ground, handcuff him, and took possession of the gun. After encountering, disarming, and detaining the armed man, Patrol Officer Williams then tended to a gunshot victim applying a tourniquet in a lifesaving effort.

From the Marlboro Police Department – Lieutenant John Loyer, Patrol Officer Donna Gonzalez, Patrol Officer Adam Mattei, Patrol Officer Colin Murray, and Patrol Officer Robert Kelly. Working together on June 16, 2020, this group of officers used a patrol car to separate two vehicles involved in a serious crash where one of the cars was on fire. They successfully removed an unconscious occupant from the burning car before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The incident was captured by body cameras and was covered by the media.

PHOTO: Patrol Officer Kyle Williams, Manalapan Police Department

Additionally, the following Awards were also given:

Merit Awards – 2 incidents with 8 first responders receiving awards.

Commendation Awards – 3 incidents with 3 first responders receiving awards.

Certificates of Recognition – 21 incidents with 55 first responders receiving awards.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County’s main mission is to provide financial assistance to families of first responders who die or are seriously injured in the line of duty. Each year, The 200 Club of Monmouth County also awards college scholarships to deserving children of first responders. This summer, The 200 Club of Monmouth County gave 81 students college scholarships totaling $91,750. To date, The 200 Club has given out more than $2.2 million in college scholarships.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County was founded by Monmouth County philanthropists in the 1970s, when each pledged an annual donation of $200. The 200 Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of our public safety and rescue personnel who are fatally or seriously injured in the line of duty. This includes, but is not limited to, police officers, firefighters, first aid, and EMT technicians of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The organization is governed by Executive Board Officers who serve a two-year term and a Board of Trustees. It is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with about 1000 members. Community support allows The 200 Club of Monmouth County to continue its mission. To make a donation or apply for membership, please visit our website at www.monmouth200club.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.