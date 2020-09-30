Monmouth County has 76 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 30, there are 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Sep 29-Sep Aberdeen: 276 276 Allenhurst: 23 23 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 360 360 Atlantic Highlands: 50 50 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 78 78 Colts Neck: 130 130 Deal: 74 74 Eatontown: 371 371 Englishtown: 59 57 Fair Haven: 52 52 Farmingdale: 19 19 Freehold Borough: 482 477 Freehold Township: 833 831 Hazlet: 393 392 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 331 332 Howell: 901 896 Interlaken: 10 9 Keansburg: 222 222 Keyport: 123 122 Lake Como: 24 24 Little Silver: 69 69 Loch Arbour: 5 5 Long Branch: 781 772 Manalapan: 679 676 Manasquan: 71 70 Marlboro: 653 654 Matawan: 248 247 Middletown: 1015 1012 Millstone Township: 126 125 Monmouth Beach: 38 38 Neptune City: 82 82 Neptune Township: 717 713 Ocean: 510 508 Oceanport: 90 88 Red Bank: 347 347 Roosevelt: 11 11 Rumson: 93 93 Sea Bright: 18 18 Sea Girt: 31 31 Shrewsbury Borough: 82 81 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 41 41 Spring Lake Heights: 63 63 Tinton Falls: 289 290 Union Beach: 51 51 Upper Freehold: 83 83 Wall: 526 526 West Long Branch: 153 133 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.