Monmouth County has 76 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 30, there are 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Red Bank from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Sep  

29-Sep

Aberdeen:

276

276

Allenhurst:

23

23

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

360

360

Atlantic Highlands:

50

50

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

23

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

78

78

Colts Neck:

130

130

Deal:

74

74

Eatontown:

371

371

Englishtown:

59

57

Fair Haven:

52

52

Farmingdale:

19

19

Freehold Borough:

482

477

Freehold Township:

833

831

Hazlet:

393

392

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

331

332

Howell:

901

896

Interlaken:

10

9

Keansburg:

222

222

Keyport:

123

122

Lake Como:

24

24

Little Silver:

69

69

Loch Arbour:

5

5

Long Branch:

781

772

Manalapan:

679

676

Manasquan:

71

70

Marlboro:

653

654

Matawan:

248

247

Middletown:

1015

1012

Millstone Township:

126

125

Monmouth Beach:

38

38

Neptune City:

82

82

Neptune Township:

717

713

Ocean:

510

508

Oceanport:

90

88

Red Bank:

347

347

Roosevelt:

11

11

Rumson:

93

93

Sea Bright:

18

18

Sea Girt:

31

31

Shrewsbury Borough:

82

81

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

41

41

Spring Lake Heights:

63

63

Tinton Falls:

289

290

Union Beach:

51

51

Upper Freehold:

83

83

Wall:

526

526

West Long Branch:

153

133

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

