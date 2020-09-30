AH to Resume Enforcement of Single-Use Plastics Ban

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Borough Council held their bi-monthly meeting via Zoom Video Conference. In attendance were the Council Members, Mayor Gluckstein, Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny, Committee Chairs, Borough Attorney, Borough Engineer and seventy residents.

Adam Hubeny explained that borough operations and services continue despite the pandemic. There are fifty cases of COVID 19 in the 07716 area. Atlantic Highlands will be hiring a new CFO and a new Patrolman. Mr. Hubeny also informed the Council that the borough has successfully auctioned an old firetruck. During Hurricane Isaias, the town suffered approximately $128, 000 worth of storm related damage, including one of the town’s emergency generators.

There will be a paper shredding truck in the harbor on October 3 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM, for Atlantic Highlands residents. Brush pick up will begin throughout the borough during the week of October 5.

The Council unanimously agreed to resume the enforcement of the town wide ban on single use plastic bags, plastic straws, and the release of balloons. The ban was put on hold due to the pandemic in March. Resumption of enforcement will begin on November 1, 2020.

Regina Hawley-Keelen, Chair of the Recreation Committee explained to the Council that the committee is working on creating a Halloween event that is safe and socially distanced for the community, and safe Holiday events as well. Any resident with ideas on creating safe events should email their ideas to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Technology & Communications Committee is reviewing ideas for improvements to the town’s website www.ahnj.com.

The following is a list of new business, passed unanimously by the Council through Consent Agenda.

Consent Agenda means that these items were enacted by one motion. If detailed deliberation is desired on any item, Council may remove that item from the Consent Agenda and consider it separately. Each Resolution and Ordinance listed below is linked to the corresponding available municipal document to explain the meaning of each:

1) Resolution 172-2020 – Certification of 2019 Annual Audit

2) Resolution 173-2020 – Adoption of Corrective Action Plan

3) Resolution 174-2020 – Authorizing Purchase and Install of Caterpillar Emergency Generator

4) Resolution 175-2020 – Referring Proposed Ordinance Amendment to Planning Board

5) Resolution 176-2020 – Payment of Bills $933,603.26

6) Resolution 177-2020 – Authorizing Participation in Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant Program

2. Ordinance 05-2020 – Comcast Renewal – Tabled

3. Ordinance 06-2020 – Amending Code of the Borough of Atlantic Highlands – Chapter 150- Tabled

Workshop Discussion:

Discussion of Ordinance 16-2019: Tabled

Discussion of Flood Zone Ordinance 06-2020: Tabled

