Monmouth County has 37 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 29, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the State resolving issues with their reporting system, CDRSS, there have been more than 300 cases removed from the Monmouth County case count. To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 11,854.

As of Sept. 25, there are 23 hospitalized, one in intensive care (ICU) and none on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Sep   

28-Sep

Aberdeen:

276

273

Allenhurst:

23

30

Allentown:

17

19

Asbury Park:

360

357

Atlantic Highlands:

50

52

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

24

Belmar:

60

73

Bradley Beach:

73

75

Brielle:

78

90

Colts Neck:

130

131

Deal:

74

77

Eatontown:

371

405

Englishtown:

57

51

Fair Haven:

52

58

Farmingdale:

19

18

Freehold Borough:

477

496

Freehold Township:

831

870

Hazlet:

392

409

Highlands:

48

51

Holmdel:

332

380

Howell:

896

934

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

222

242

Keyport:

122

119

Lake Como:

24

25

Little Silver:

69

76

Loch Arbour:

5

3

Long Branch:

772

767

Manalapan:

676

664

Manasquan:

70

82

Marlboro:

654

671

Matawan:

247

241

Middletown:

1012

1043

Millstone Township:

125

134

Monmouth Beach:

38

37

Neptune City:

82

74

Neptune Township:

713

731

Ocean:

508

522

Oceanport:

88

88

Red Bank:

347

353

Roosevelt:

11

11

Rumson:

93

101

Sea Bright:

18

20

Sea Girt:

31

41

Shrewsbury Borough:

81

83

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

41

43

Spring Lake Heights:

63

61

Tinton Falls:

290

254

Union Beach:

51

43

Upper Freehold:

83

82

Wall:

526

556

West Long Branch:

133

133

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

