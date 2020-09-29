Trinity Hall to Hold Virtual Open House on October 3

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – Trinity Hall welcomes interested families to participate in a virtual, but personal open house on Saturday, October 3 at 9 a.m. The online event will offer prospective students a chance to tour the school building and meet faculty, staff, and students. Visitors can chat with members of the Trinity Hall community in real time while attending a general information session, individual classroom visits, and a student panel.

Opened in 2013 as Monmouth County’s first all-girls high school in the Catholic tradition, Trinity Hall continues to provide outstanding programs in the humanities and the arts, while also earning recognition as an athletic powerhouse and as a STEM school with a four-year engineering program. Students come from over 45 communities in Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties to experience more at Trinity Hall.

All open house participants must register online at: https://www.trinityhallnj.org/apps/form/virtualOpenHouse. Please contact the admissions office with questions at 732-291-1297. More information is also available at www.trinityhallnj.org. A second virtual open house will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 6 p.m.

