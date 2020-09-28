AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to issues with the State’s COVID-19 reporting system, CDRSS, Monmouth County was unable to report case totals and municipal breakdowns this past weekend. Now that the issues have been fixed, the County can report that there were 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County on Saturday, Sept. 26 and 18 new positive cases on Sunday, Sept. 27. There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County reported on either day.

We continue to seek the State’s guidance on coordinating reporting time frames with the CDRSS reporting system.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Sep  

25-Sep

Aberdeen:

273

273

Allenhurst:

30

28

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

357

354

Atlantic Highlands:

52

50

Avon-by-the-Sea:

24

23

Belmar:

73

73

Bradley Beach:

75

76

Brielle:

90

89

Colts Neck:

131

127

Deal:

77

74

Eatontown:

405

405

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

58

57

Farmingdale:

18

18

Freehold Borough:

496

494

Freehold Township:

870

866

Hazlet:

409

404

Highlands:

51

51

Holmdel:

380

377

Howell:

934

922

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

242

241

Keyport:

119

115

Lake Como:

25

25

Little Silver:

76

78

Loch Arbour:

3

3

Long Branch:

767

752

Manalapan:

664

659

Manasquan:

82

82

Marlboro:

671

673

Matawan:

241

238

Middletown:

1043

1034

Millstone Township:

134

134

Monmouth Beach:

37

37

Neptune City:

74

75

Neptune Township:

731

731

Ocean:

522

518

Oceanport:

88

88

Red Bank:

353

349

Roosevelt:

11

10

Rumson:

101

99

Sea Bright:

20

20

Sea Girt:

41

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

83

79

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

43

42

Spring Lake Heights:

61

61

Tinton Falls:

254

255

Union Beach:

43

45

Upper Freehold:

82

83

Wall:

556

553

West Long Branch:

133

122

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

