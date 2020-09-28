Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to issues with the State’s COVID-19 reporting system, CDRSS, Monmouth County was unable to report case totals and municipal breakdowns this past weekend. Now that the issues have been fixed, the County can report that there were 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County on Saturday, Sept. 26 and 18 new positive cases on Sunday, Sept. 27. There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County reported on either day.

We continue to seek the State’s guidance on coordinating reporting time frames with the CDRSS reporting system.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Sep 25-Sep Aberdeen: 273 273 Allenhurst: 30 28 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 357 354 Atlantic Highlands: 52 50 Avon-by-the-Sea: 24 23 Belmar: 73 73 Bradley Beach: 75 76 Brielle: 90 89 Colts Neck: 131 127 Deal: 77 74 Eatontown: 405 405 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 58 57 Farmingdale: 18 18 Freehold Borough: 496 494 Freehold Township: 870 866 Hazlet: 409 404 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 380 377 Howell: 934 922 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 242 241 Keyport: 119 115 Lake Como: 25 25 Little Silver: 76 78 Loch Arbour: 3 3 Long Branch: 767 752 Manalapan: 664 659 Manasquan: 82 82 Marlboro: 671 673 Matawan: 241 238 Middletown: 1043 1034 Millstone Township: 134 134 Monmouth Beach: 37 37 Neptune City: 74 75 Neptune Township: 731 731 Ocean: 522 518 Oceanport: 88 88 Red Bank: 353 349 Roosevelt: 11 10 Rumson: 101 99 Sea Bright: 20 20 Sea Girt: 41 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 83 79 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 43 42 Spring Lake Heights: 61 61 Tinton Falls: 254 255 Union Beach: 43 45 Upper Freehold: 82 83 Wall: 556 553 West Long Branch: 133 122 Unknown: 0 0

