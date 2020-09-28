Monmouth County has 31 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, September 28, there are 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to issues with the State’s COVID-19 reporting system, CDRSS, Monmouth County was unable to report case totals and municipal breakdowns this past weekend. Now that the issues have been fixed, the County can report that there were 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County on Saturday, Sept. 26 and 18 new positive cases on Sunday, Sept. 27. There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County reported on either day.
We continue to seek the State’s guidance on coordinating reporting time frames with the CDRSS reporting system.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
28-Sep
|
25-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
273
|
273
|
Allenhurst:
|
30
|
28
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
357
|
354
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
52
|
50
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
24
|
23
|
Belmar:
|
73
|
73
|
Bradley Beach:
|
75
|
76
|
Brielle:
|
90
|
89
|
Colts Neck:
|
131
|
127
|
Deal:
|
77
|
74
|
Eatontown:
|
405
|
405
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
58
|
57
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
496
|
494
|
Freehold Township:
|
870
|
866
|
Hazlet:
|
409
|
404
|
Highlands:
|
51
|
51
|
Holmdel:
|
380
|
377
|
Howell:
|
934
|
922
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
242
|
241
|
Keyport:
|
119
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
25
|
25
|
Little Silver:
|
76
|
78
|
Loch Arbour:
|
3
|
3
|
Long Branch:
|
767
|
752
|
Manalapan:
|
664
|
659
|
Manasquan:
|
82
|
82
|
Marlboro:
|
671
|
673
|
Matawan:
|
241
|
238
|
Middletown:
|
1043
|
1034
|
Millstone Township:
|
134
|
134
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
37
|
37
|
Neptune City:
|
74
|
75
|
Neptune Township:
|
731
|
731
|
Ocean:
|
522
|
518
|
Oceanport:
|
88
|
88
|
Red Bank:
|
353
|
349
|
Roosevelt:
|
11
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
101
|
99
|
Sea Bright:
|
20
|
20
|
Sea Girt:
|
41
|
40
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
83
|
79
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
43
|
42
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
61
|
61
|
Tinton Falls:
|
254
|
255
|
Union Beach:
|
43
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
82
|
83
|
Wall:
|
556
|
553
|
West Long Branch:
|
133
|
122
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.