State Reporting System Issues Prevent Monmouth County COVID-19 Municipality Reporting

FREEHOLD, NJ –Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is advising residents that, due to issues with the State’s COVID-19 reporting system, CDRSS, Monmouth County has been unable to report case totals and municipal breakdowns this weekend.

The Monmouth County Health Department is in communication with the New Jersey Department of Health and has been informed that this issue exists in other counties in the state.

Monmouth County will report the case totals and municipal breakdown as soon as the information becomes available from the state system.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.