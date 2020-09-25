Monmouth County has 57 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 25, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 2,749 tests, with 57 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Sep 24-Sep Aberdeen: 273 273 Allenhurst: 28 25 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 354 Atlantic Highlands: 50 50 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23 Belmar: 73 73 Bradley Beach: 76 76 Brielle: 89 88 Colts Neck: 127 126 Deal: 74 73 Eatontown: 405 405 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 57 57 Farmingdale: 18 16 Freehold Borough: 494 493 Freehold Township: 866 863 Hazlet: 404 401 Highlands: 51 49 Holmdel: 377 378 Howell: 922 916 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 241 237 Keyport: 115 117 Lake Como: 25 24 Little Silver: 78 78 Loch Arbour: 3 3 Long Branch: 752 748 Manalapan: 659 654 Manasquan: 82 82 Marlboro: 673 667 Matawan: 238 237 Middletown: 1034 1032 Millstone Township: 134 135 Monmouth Beach: 37 37 Neptune City: 75 74 Neptune Township: 731 730 Ocean: 518 515 Oceanport: 88 88 Red Bank: 349 349 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 99 100 Sea Bright: 20 19 Sea Girt: 40 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 79 80 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 42 42 Spring Lake Heights: 61 61 Tinton Falls: 255 255 Union Beach: 45 45 Upper Freehold: 83 82 Wall: 553 552 West Long Branch: 122 114 Unknown: 0 0

