Monmouth County has 57 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 25, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 2,749 tests, with 57 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
25-Sep
|
24-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
273
|
273
|
Allenhurst:
|
28
|
25
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
354
|
354
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
50
|
50
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
23
|
23
|
Belmar:
|
73
|
73
|
Bradley Beach:
|
76
|
76
|
Brielle:
|
89
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
127
|
126
|
Deal:
|
74
|
73
|
Eatontown:
|
405
|
405
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
57
|
57
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
494
|
493
|
Freehold Township:
|
866
|
863
|
Hazlet:
|
404
|
401
|
Highlands:
|
51
|
49
|
Holmdel:
|
377
|
378
|
Howell:
|
922
|
916
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
241
|
237
|
Keyport:
|
115
|
117
|
Lake Como:
|
25
|
24
|
Little Silver:
|
78
|
78
|
Loch Arbour:
|
3
|
3
|
Long Branch:
|
752
|
748
|
Manalapan:
|
659
|
654
|
Manasquan:
|
82
|
82
|
Marlboro:
|
673
|
667
|
Matawan:
|
238
|
237
|
Middletown:
|
1034
|
1032
|
Millstone Township:
|
134
|
135
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
37
|
37
|
Neptune City:
|
75
|
74
|
Neptune Township:
|
731
|
730
|
Ocean:
|
518
|
515
|
Oceanport:
|
88
|
88
|
Red Bank:
|
349
|
349
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
99
|
100
|
Sea Bright:
|
20
|
19
|
Sea Girt:
|
40
|
40
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
79
|
80
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
42
|
42
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
61
|
61
|
Tinton Falls:
|
255
|
255
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
83
|
82
|
Wall:
|
553
|
552
|
West Long Branch:
|
122
|
114
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.