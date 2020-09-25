AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 57 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 25, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 2,749 tests, with 57 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive. Click here for more information about the testing program.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Sep   

24-Sep

Aberdeen:

273

273

Allenhurst:

28

25

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

354

354

Atlantic Highlands:

50

50

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

23

Belmar:

73

73

Bradley Beach:

76

76

Brielle:

89

88

Colts Neck:

127

126

Deal:

74

73

Eatontown:

405

405

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

57

57

Farmingdale:

18

16

Freehold Borough:

494

493

Freehold Township:

866

863

Hazlet:

404

401

Highlands:

51

49

Holmdel:

377

378

Howell:

922

916

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

241

237

Keyport:

115

117

Lake Como:

25

24

Little Silver:

78

78

Loch Arbour:

3

3

Long Branch:

752

748

Manalapan:

659

654

Manasquan:

82

82

Marlboro:

673

667

Matawan:

238

237

Middletown:

1034

1032

Millstone Township:

134

135

Monmouth Beach:

37

37

Neptune City:

75

74

Neptune Township:

731

730

Ocean:

518

515

Oceanport:

88

88

Red Bank:

349

349

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

99

100

Sea Bright:

20

19

Sea Girt:

40

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

79

80

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

42

42

Spring Lake Heights:

61

61

Tinton Falls:

255

255

Union Beach:

45

45

Upper Freehold:

83

82

Wall:

553

552

West Long Branch:

122

114

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

