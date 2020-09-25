Navesink River Road to Close in October for Water Main Work

CAMDEN, NJ – New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 670 feet of aging water main in Middletown beginning next week. The company will upgrade the aging water lines with new ductile iron main along the Navesink River Road bridge. The project represents a critical investment for the company in support of its commitment to provide customers with safe, reliable water service and will be done in coordination with the Township’s bridge reconstruction.

This $1.1 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, J. F. Kiely Construction Co., will begin work on or about September 28 and expects to finish by the end of October, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the early spring of 2021.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions will take place on or about October 5 through project completion. Navesink River Road will be closed from Route 35 to Mc Clees Road and a detour will direct drivers safely around the area via Route 35, Chapel Hill Road, Kings Highway East, Bowne Road, and Mc Clees Road. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone’s safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company’s Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.