Monmouth Park System Fills October with Family Fun

MIDDLETOWN – From Fall Plant Identification Hike to Awesome Autumn Amble, the Monmouth County Park System has filled October with family-friendly offerings. Here’s what is planned:



Basket Weaving Demonstration

Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold - Held in the Cow Barn.

See the Penn-Jersey Basketry Guild at work as they weave a variety of baskets. Visitors are welcome to observe and ask questions. FREE!

Fall Plant Identification Hike

Sunday, October 4 from 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Tatum Park, Middletown – Meet in the Red Hill Road parking lot.

Hike with a botanist through the park and explore its beautiful fall flora. Learn the basics of plant identification and start your journey getting acquainted with the wildflowers of New Jersey. FREE!

Garden Walk

Sunday, October 4 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Let the gardens recharge your batteries during this walk! Learn about the park staff’s work to maintain this beautiful landscape and get ideas for your home garden. FREE!

Let's Talk Gardening

Sunday, October 4 from 2-3 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Bring your questions about gardening to this informal and inclusive community of nature lovers and garden enthusiasts. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, October 10 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Knit or crochet at your own pace. Farm staff will be on hand to assist those learning. Bring your own supplies, or borrow ours for the session. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, October 10 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit to the farm. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Climb Time

Sunday, October 11 from 12-4 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Try the Park System's 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, October 13 at 9 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck - Meet in the soccer field parking area.

Tuesday, October 27 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. We’ll meander for about an hour and a half and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: Raccoons in Your Backyard

Thursday, October 22 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Join a Park System Naturalist and learn about these shadowy mammals that are smart, adaptable and very inquisitive. FREE!

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, October 24 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Watch the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

Seashell Sunday

Sunday, October 25 from 1-2 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

See an assortment of mollusks, crustaceans, and cool beach finds and artifacts while learning where shells come from and how to collect them without harming the environment. Bring unidentified or interesting finds to share with a Park System Naturalist. FREE!

Awesome Autumn Amble

Wednesday, October 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Clayton Park, Upper Freehold – Meet in the Activity Center parking lot.

Explore the trails with a Park System Naturalist and discuss all manners of plant and animal phenomenon. Open to all ages, under 18 with adult. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.