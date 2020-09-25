Police Continue Search Around Shadow Lake for Missing Woman

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Police are continuing their search for a woman reported missing Wednesday morning from her Shadow Lake home. Police have been searching the community, the adjacent wooded areas, and the bordering waterways, Shadow Lake and the Navesink River. Due to the ongoing missing persons investigation, police have asked that the public please refrain from any activity on or near Shadow Lake today until 4pm.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 5:43a.m., Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a missing person. Mary Silengo, 62, is believed to have walked away from her residence in Shadow Lake Village. Shadow Lake Village is an age restricted, 55 and over community.

Ms. Silengo is a white female with blond and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink pajama shirt and gray sweat pants. She may have been wearing a denim jacket and dark colored shoes.