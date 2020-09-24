Monmouth County has 92 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 24, there are 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Sep 23-Sep Aberdeen: 273 272 Allenhurst: 25 25 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 354 Atlantic Highlands: 50 48 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23 Belmar: 73 71 Bradley Beach: 76 76 Brielle: 88 87 Colts Neck: 126 124 Deal: 73 67 Eatontown: 405 401 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 57 53 Farmingdale: 16 15 Freehold Borough: 493 492 Freehold Township: 863 855 Hazlet: 401 397 Highlands: 49 46 Holmdel: 378 374 Howell: 916 913 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 237 238 Keyport: 117 117 Lake Como: 24 24 Little Silver: 78 76 Loch Arbour: 3 4 Long Branch: 748 748 Manalapan: 654 652 Manasquan: 82 82 Marlboro: 667 657 Matawan: 237 237 Middletown: 1032 1028 Millstone Township: 135 131 Monmouth Beach: 37 37 Neptune City: 74 75 Neptune Township: 730 724 Ocean: 515 507 Oceanport: 88 88 Red Bank: 349 346 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 100 100 Sea Bright: 19 19 Sea Girt: 40 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 80 81 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 42 42 Spring Lake Heights: 61 59 Tinton Falls: 255 255 Union Beach: 45 40 Upper Freehold: 82 82 Wall: 552 551 West Long Branch: 114 111 Unknown: 0 0

