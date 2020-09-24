AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 92 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 24, there are 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Sep  

23-Sep

Aberdeen:

273

272

Allenhurst:

25

25

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

354

354

Atlantic Highlands:

50

48

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

23

Belmar:

73

71

Bradley Beach:

76

76

Brielle:

88

87

Colts Neck:

126

124

Deal:

73

67

Eatontown:

405

401

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

57

53

Farmingdale:

16

15

Freehold Borough:

493

492

Freehold Township:

863

855

Hazlet:

401

397

Highlands:

49

46

Holmdel:

378

374

Howell:

916

913

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

237

238

Keyport:

117

117

Lake Como:

24

24

Little Silver:

78

76

Loch Arbour:

3

4

Long Branch:

748

748

Manalapan:

654

652

Manasquan:

82

82

Marlboro:

667

657

Matawan:

237

237

Middletown:

1032

1028

Millstone Township:

135

131

Monmouth Beach:

37

37

Neptune City:

74

75

Neptune Township:

730

724

Ocean:

515

507

Oceanport:

88

88

Red Bank:

349

346

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

100

100

Sea Bright:

19

19

Sea Girt:

40

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

80

81

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

42

42

Spring Lake Heights:

61

59

Tinton Falls:

255

255

Union Beach:

45

40

Upper Freehold:

82

82

Wall:

552

551

West Long Branch:

114

111

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

