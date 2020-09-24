Water Main Replacement Along Fair Haven Road Starts Next Week

CAMDEN, NJ – New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 2,780 feet of aging water main in Fair Haven beginning next week. The company will upgrade the aging water lines, installed in the 1920s, with new, larger ductile iron main along Fair Haven Road from Third Street and Laurel Drive to the dead end. The project also includes replacing four fire hydrants and 48 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $765,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, J. F. Kiely Construction Co., will begin work on or about September 28 and expects to finish by the end of November, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the spring of 2021.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

The company wants to ask customers to recognize the essential work being done by its employees and contractors and remind them to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone’s safety. If a customer sees a crew performing work in their area, and wishes to ask a question about it, they are encouraged to visit the website or the company’s Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Customer Service at (800) 272-1325.