AAUW Used Book Sale on Saturday, October 10

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Northern Monmouth County Branch of the AAUW will open its annual Used Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, continuing every Saturday except holidays through June 26, 2021. The Book Sale is held in the basement of the Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway East.

This will mark the 53rd year of the annual event which will open with a special private preview from 8 to 9 .a.m. on Oct. 10 with a $5 admission fee. Regular hours from Oct. 10 through each Saturday of the event are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Used Book Sale has gained a reputation throughout Monmouth County for it high quality books offered at reasonable prices.

Members collect books throughout the summer and present a varied assortment of fiction, mystery, biography, sci-fi, American and world history and children's books. Book collectors often find unique purchases, and this year indicates the patten will continue. Among selections is an extraordinary 1950 first edition copy of “My 66 Years in the Big Leagues” by Connie Mack. In recognition of their profession, the Monmouth Cunty Branch offers a 10% discount for all purchases by teachers.

Proceeds from the sale provide university and college scholarships for women and support local projects that promote STEM education for middle school girls. Proceeds also provide leadership training for high school girls in addition to the association offering workshop training in salary negotiations for college students and women returning to the work force. Branch members maintain and staff the Used Book Sale.

Donations of books are welcome and guidelines for making tax deductible donations can be found on the group’s website aauw-nj-nmcb.org or by calling 732-275-2237.

The Northern Monmouth County Branch of AAUW has been making a difference in the community for more than 90 years and welcomes new members to join them in advancing equity for women and girls. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.