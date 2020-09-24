Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce 2020 FALL Classic Car Show Will Be Held Saturday, October 17

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce 2020 FALL Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place along 1st Avenue, the main business district. The rain date is Saturday, October 24. The car show is an immensely popular event, where attendees and car enthusiasts can appreciate exquisite automobiles from every year, make and model. Over 150 cars will be on display. All classes are welcome including domestic, imports, vintage, antique, collector, classic, muscle, hot rod, custom and trucks/commercial.

The event is free to spectators and is family friendly. DJ entertainment will be provided by Walter Cooper of Soundz Unlimited. Local restaurants and food trucks will offer a variety of delicious fare, and local businesses will welcome the public with special sales & promotions. Vendors will display unique merchandise for sale in Veteran’s Park. The event, produced by Lori Anne Oliwa of The Write Angles Public Relations & Event Planning, offers an excellent opportunity to see the diversity of small businesses located in the seaside enclave of Atlantic Highlands.

Entrance fees for show vehicles are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. There will be goodie bags for all registered vehicles along with trophies, prizes & awards, since the show will be judged. Sponsorships are still available, and businesses receive a tremendous amount of visibility and promotion through sponsorship. A limited number of premium placement vendor spaces are available for $75, and regular spaces are available for $50. For information on the event, show car registration, sponsorship, vendor spaces, or donating prizes for the goodie bags or awards ceremony, contact Lori Anne Oliwa by phone at (732) 757-7443 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Event sponsors to date include the following businesses: Fastrak Oil & Lube, The Wreck Room Collision Experts, 1st Constitution Bank, O’Brien Realty/English Properties, and JBL Trinity.