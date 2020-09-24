AHHerald Search

AAA: NJ Gas Prices Down 2 Cents in the Last Week

AAA Mid-Atlantic

Good morning!
Here are your daily fuel prices from AAA Mid-Atlantic: 

September 24, 2020
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $39.93

New Jersey gas average at $2.18 today, unchanged overnight and down 2 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $2.19 today, unchanged overnight and up a penny in the last week. 

 

Today's Average   

One Week Ago  

One Month Ago  

One Year Ago

National

$2.19

$2.18

$2.18

$2.66

New Jersey

$2.18

$2.20

$2.17

$2.59

Trenton

$2.26

$2.26

$2.21

$2.64

Cape May County

$2.32

$2.32

$2.26

$2.59

Burlington

$2.14

$2.17

$2.13

$2.52

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$2.18

$2.21

$2.18

$2.60

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$2.22

$2.24

$2.20

$2.59

Pennsylvania

$2.50

$2.49

$2.43

$2.80

New York

$2.26

$2.27

$2.24

$2.75

AAA is the most comprehensive resource for gas prices. AAA reports reflect actual prices from credit card transactions at more than 100,000 gas stations in the U.S. Check the latest gas prices anytime by visiting the AAA Gas Prices site.

