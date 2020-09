MIIDDLETOWN, NJ - Middletown Twp. Police seeks your help in locating a missing "at risk" person: Mary Silengo, 62yr old female, Height 5'2",Weight 115 lbs, blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. Last seen: At her residence in Shadow Lake Village on 9/22 at approximately 11:00pm. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Mary Silengo, please call 911 or contact the police.

Please call 732-615-2100 with any information