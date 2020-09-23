AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 23, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 24 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Sep   

22-Sep

Aberdeen:

272

272

Allenhurst:

25

24

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

354

354

Atlantic Highlands:

48

48

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

22

Belmar:

71

71

Bradley Beach:

76

76

Brielle:

87

87

Colts Neck:

124

124

Deal:

67

67

Eatontown:

401

399

Englishtown:

51

51

Fair Haven:

53

53

Farmingdale:

15

15

Freehold Borough:

492

487

Freehold Township:

855

853

Hazlet:

397

397

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

374

374

Howell:

913

907

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

238

238

Keyport:

117

117

Lake Como:

24

24

Little Silver:

76

76

Loch Arbour:

4

4

Long Branch:

748

747

Manalapan:

652

649

Manasquan:

82

82

Marlboro:

657

654

Matawan:

237

237

Middletown:

1028

1025

Millstone Township:

131

131

Monmouth Beach:

37

37

Neptune City:

75

75

Neptune Township:

724

723

Ocean:

507

506

Oceanport:

88

88

Red Bank:

346

347

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

100

100

Sea Bright:

19

19

Sea Girt:

40

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

81

81

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

42

42

Spring Lake Heights:

59

60

Tinton Falls:

255

256

Union Beach:

40

40

Upper Freehold:

82

82

Wall:

551

551

West Long Branch:

111

110

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

