Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 23, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 24 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Sep 22-Sep Aberdeen: 272 272 Allenhurst: 25 24 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 354 Atlantic Highlands: 48 48 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 22 Belmar: 71 71 Bradley Beach: 76 76 Brielle: 87 87 Colts Neck: 124 124 Deal: 67 67 Eatontown: 401 399 Englishtown: 51 51 Fair Haven: 53 53 Farmingdale: 15 15 Freehold Borough: 492 487 Freehold Township: 855 853 Hazlet: 397 397 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 374 374 Howell: 913 907 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 238 238 Keyport: 117 117 Lake Como: 24 24 Little Silver: 76 76 Loch Arbour: 4 4 Long Branch: 748 747 Manalapan: 652 649 Manasquan: 82 82 Marlboro: 657 654 Matawan: 237 237 Middletown: 1028 1025 Millstone Township: 131 131 Monmouth Beach: 37 37 Neptune City: 75 75 Neptune Township: 724 723 Ocean: 507 506 Oceanport: 88 88 Red Bank: 346 347 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 100 100 Sea Bright: 19 19 Sea Girt: 40 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 81 81 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 42 42 Spring Lake Heights: 59 60 Tinton Falls: 255 256 Union Beach: 40 40 Upper Freehold: 82 82 Wall: 551 551 West Long Branch: 111 110 Unknown: 0 0

