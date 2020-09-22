AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 40 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 22, there are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Sep    

21-Sep

Aberdeen:

272

272

  

Allenhurst:

24

22

  

Allentown:

19

19

  

Asbury Park:

354

351

  

Atlantic Highlands:

48

49

  

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

  

Belmar:

71

69

  

Bradley Beach:

76

74

  

Brielle:

87

88

  

Colts Neck:

124

124

  

Deal:

67

66

  

Eatontown:

399

398

  

Englishtown:

51

53

  

Fair Haven:

52

52

  

Farmingdale:

15

15

  

Freehold Borough:

487

484

  

Freehold Township:

853

848

  

Hazlet:

397

401

  

Highlands:

46

46

  

Holmdel:

374

379

  

Howell:

907

905

  

Interlaken:

9

9

  

Keansburg:

238

241

  

Keyport:

117

113

  

Lake Como:

24

22

  

Little Silver:

76

76

  

Loch Arbour:

4

3

  

Long Branch:

747

740

  

Manalapan:

649

647

  

Manasquan:

82

80

  

Marlboro:

654

645

  

Matawan:

237

243

  

Middletown:

1025

1022

  

Millstone Township:

131

134

  

Monmouth Beach:

37

36

  

Neptune City:

75

81

  

Neptune Township:

723

723

  

Ocean:

506

499

  

Oceanport:

88

87

  

Red Bank:

347

343

  

Roosevelt:

10

10

  

Rumson:

100

101

  

Sea Bright:

19

19

  

Sea Girt:

40

41

  

Shrewsbury Borough:

81

79

  

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

  

Spring Lake:

42

40

  

Spring Lake Heights:

60

60

  

Tinton Falls:

256

254

  

Union Beach:

40

40

  

Upper Freehold:

82

79

  

Wall:

551

551

  

West Long Branch:

110

110

  

Unknown:

0

0

  
         

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.