Monmouth County has 40 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 22, there are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Sep 21-Sep Aberdeen: 272 272 Allenhurst: 24 22 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 351 Atlantic Highlands: 48 49 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 71 69 Bradley Beach: 76 74 Brielle: 87 88 Colts Neck: 124 124 Deal: 67 66 Eatontown: 399 398 Englishtown: 51 53 Fair Haven: 52 52 Farmingdale: 15 15 Freehold Borough: 487 484 Freehold Township: 853 848 Hazlet: 397 401 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 374 379 Howell: 907 905 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 238 241 Keyport: 117 113 Lake Como: 24 22 Little Silver: 76 76 Loch Arbour: 4 3 Long Branch: 747 740 Manalapan: 649 647 Manasquan: 82 80 Marlboro: 654 645 Matawan: 237 243 Middletown: 1025 1022 Millstone Township: 131 134 Monmouth Beach: 37 36 Neptune City: 75 81 Neptune Township: 723 723 Ocean: 506 499 Oceanport: 88 87 Red Bank: 347 343 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 100 101 Sea Bright: 19 19 Sea Girt: 40 41 Shrewsbury Borough: 81 79 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 42 40 Spring Lake Heights: 60 60 Tinton Falls: 256 254 Union Beach: 40 40 Upper Freehold: 82 79 Wall: 551 551 West Long Branch: 110 110 Unknown: 0 0

