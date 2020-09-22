Monmouth County has 40 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 22, there are 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
22-Sep
|
21-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
272
|
272
|
Allenhurst:
|
24
|
22
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
354
|
351
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
48
|
49
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
71
|
69
|
Bradley Beach:
|
76
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
87
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
124
|
124
|
Deal:
|
67
|
66
|
Eatontown:
|
399
|
398
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
53
|
Fair Haven:
|
52
|
52
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
15
|
Freehold Borough:
|
487
|
484
|
Freehold Township:
|
853
|
848
|
Hazlet:
|
397
|
401
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
46
|
Holmdel:
|
374
|
379
|
Howell:
|
907
|
905
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
238
|
241
|
Keyport:
|
117
|
113
|
Lake Como:
|
24
|
22
|
Little Silver:
|
76
|
76
|
Loch Arbour:
|
4
|
3
|
Long Branch:
|
747
|
740
|
Manalapan:
|
649
|
647
|
Manasquan:
|
82
|
80
|
Marlboro:
|
654
|
645
|
Matawan:
|
237
|
243
|
Middletown:
|
1025
|
1022
|
Millstone Township:
|
131
|
134
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
37
|
36
|
Neptune City:
|
75
|
81
|
Neptune Township:
|
723
|
723
|
Ocean:
|
506
|
499
|
Oceanport:
|
88
|
87
|
Red Bank:
|
347
|
343
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
100
|
101
|
Sea Bright:
|
19
|
19
|
Sea Girt:
|
40
|
41
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
81
|
79
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
42
|
40
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
60
|
60
|
Tinton Falls:
|
256
|
254
|
Union Beach:
|
40
|
40
|
Upper Freehold:
|
82
|
79
|
Wall:
|
551
|
551
|
West Long Branch:
|
110
|
110
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.