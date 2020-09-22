Former Health Club Bookeeper Receives Three Years for Theft

FREEHOLD – A former bookkeeper of The Atlantic Club was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing over $75,000 from the business between January 2012 and June 2017, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, of Point Pleasant, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution by Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon on Friday September 18, 2020. Ambrosino pleaded guilty to second degree Theft by Unlawful Taking on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Ambrosino was charged following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Wall Township Police Department, and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Office of Criminal Investigation. The investigation determined that Ambrosino embezzled over $223,000 from the health club for her personal use. Ambrosino concealed the theft by altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers, and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

Ambrosino is represented by Robert R. Fuggi, Jr. of Toms River.