Girl Scouts Move Forward with Fall Golf Tourney

To Raise Support for New and Expanded Leadership Programs During Pandemic

RUMSON, NJ – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore’s annual Golf Classic benefit is back on after being postponed by the coronavirus. Originally set for June, the tournament will now take place on Oct. 6 at Rumson Country Club to generate support to help local girls grow and thrive in a new era of Girl Scouting.

“We are thrilled to go forward with a new version of our annual Girl Scout Golf Classic,” said Eileen Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, a nonprofit organization that serves approximately 10,000 girls in Monmouth and Ocean counties. “Now more than ever, we need the community’s support as we reinvent the Girl Scout experience and develop new and safe ways to keep all girls engaged and connected.”

The Golf Classic is one of a handful of charitable events that the nonprofit relies on to support its unique, girl-led leadership programs and to ensure access to families facing financial difficulties. The organization itself faces lost revenue due to program cancellations and delays related to the pandemic and has a need for funding to develop and host virtual and in-person programs that all girls can access.

“We are grateful for the community’s support and we appreciate our volunteers who are leading this fundraising effort to give girls opportunities to become women of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place,” Higgins said.

Returning co-chairpersons of the Golf Classic are Nina Anuario, senior vice president at OceanFirst Bank and Victoria Magliacane, senior vice president at Investors Bank. OceanFirst and Investors are lead sponsors of the event and long-time supporters of Girl Scouts. Most recently, they each purchased 10,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to help reduce a huge inventory due to cancelled cookie sales related to the pandemic and donated them to essential workers, food banks and other community organizations.

With an emphasis on safety and social distancing, the Golf Classic will feature a round of golf on the beautiful Rumson Country Club greens with contests for the players. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and there will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Golfers will enjoy a grab-and-go lunch and the event will end with an open-air dinner reception at the club’s scenic Riverhouse.

Golfers are welcomed to register individually, or as a twosome or foursome.

Individual tickets are $450 per golfer and may be purchased along with sponsorship opportunities and dinner-only tickets ($100) at www.GSFun.org. For questions or more information, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (800) 785-2090.