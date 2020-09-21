Route 35 Southbound Ramp to CR 516 and Taylor Lane Closed This Week as Intersection Project Continues in Middletown

Closure needed for ramp work

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a three-day closure of the ramp from Route 35 southbound to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane in Middletown, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, September 21, until 4 p.m., and continuing daily through Wednesday, September 23, the developer’s contractor, CJ Hesse, is scheduled to close the Route 35 southbound ramp to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane to mill and pave the ramp. The ramp will be reopened each afternoon. If work is completed sooner, the ramp will be reopened earlier. The following signed detour will be in place.

Route 35 southbound ramp to CR 516/Cherry Tree Farm Road and Taylor Lane detour: