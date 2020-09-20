Monmouth County has 61 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 20, there are 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Sep 19-Sep Aberdeen: 275 275 Allenhurst: 22 20 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 357 Atlantic Highlands: 48 48 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 69 67 Bradley Beach: 73 74 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 120 119 Deal: 65 64 Eatontown: 389 377 Englishtown: 56 56 Fair Haven: 52 52 Farmingdale: 16 18 Freehold Borough: 483 483 Freehold Township: 844 838 Hazlet: 407 399 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 376 378 Howell: 898 892 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 246 241 Keyport: 112 114 Lake Como: 22 19 Little Silver: 74 71 Loch Arbour: 3 3 Long Branch: 739 734 Manalapan: 649 644 Manasquan: 80 81 Marlboro: 636 636 Matawan: 241 240 Middletown: 1018 1015 Millstone Township: 131 130 Monmouth Beach: 36 37 Neptune City: 78 83 Neptune Township: 721 719 Ocean: 498 492 Oceanport: 87 86 Red Bank: 345 346 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 101 98 Sea Bright: 18 16 Sea Girt: 40 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 77 77 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 39 41 Spring Lake Heights: 60 58 Tinton Falls: 252 254 Union Beach: 40 41 Upper Freehold: 79 83 Wall: 550 549 West Long Branch: 107 103 Unknown: 0 0



If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.