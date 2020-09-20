Monmouth County has 61 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 20, there are 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
20-Sep
|
19-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
275
|
275
|
Allenhurst:
|
22
|
20
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
354
|
357
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
69
|
67
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
88
|
88
|
Colts Neck:
|
120
|
119
|
Deal:
|
65
|
64
|
Eatontown:
|
389
|
377
|
Englishtown:
|
56
|
56
|
Fair Haven:
|
52
|
52
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
483
|
483
|
Freehold Township:
|
844
|
838
|
Hazlet:
|
407
|
399
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
46
|
Holmdel:
|
376
|
378
|
Howell:
|
898
|
892
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
246
|
241
|
Keyport:
|
112
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
22
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
74
|
71
|
Loch Arbour:
|
3
|
3
|
Long Branch:
|
739
|
734
|
Manalapan:
|
649
|
644
|
Manasquan:
|
80
|
81
|
Marlboro:
|
636
|
636
|
Matawan:
|
241
|
240
|
Middletown:
|
1018
|
1015
|
Millstone Township:
|
131
|
130
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
36
|
37
|
Neptune City:
|
78
|
83
|
Neptune Township:
|
721
|
719
|
Ocean:
|
498
|
492
|
Oceanport:
|
87
|
86
|
Red Bank:
|
345
|
346
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
101
|
98
|
Sea Bright:
|
18
|
16
|
Sea Girt:
|
40
|
38
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
77
|
77
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
39
|
41
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
60
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
252
|
254
|
Union Beach:
|
40
|
41
|
Upper Freehold:
|
79
|
83
|
Wall:
|
550
|
549
|
West Long Branch:
|
107
|
103
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.