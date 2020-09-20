AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 61 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 20, there are 61 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

20-Sep 

19-Sep

Aberdeen:

275

275

Allenhurst:

22

20

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

354

357

Atlantic Highlands:

48

48

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

69

67

Bradley Beach:

73

74

Brielle:

88

88

Colts Neck:

120

119

Deal:

65

64

Eatontown:

389

377

Englishtown:

56

56

Fair Haven:

52

52

Farmingdale:

16

18

Freehold Borough:

483

483

Freehold Township:

844

838

Hazlet:

407

399

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

376

378

Howell:

898

892

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

246

241

Keyport:

112

114

Lake Como:

22

19

Little Silver:

74

71

Loch Arbour:

3

3

Long Branch:

739

734

Manalapan:

649

644

Manasquan:

80

81

Marlboro:

636

636

Matawan:

241

240

Middletown:

1018

1015

Millstone Township:

131

130

Monmouth Beach:

36

37

Neptune City:

78

83

Neptune Township:

721

719

Ocean:

498

492

Oceanport:

87

86

Red Bank:

345

346

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

101

98

Sea Bright:

18

16

Sea Girt:

40

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

77

77

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

39

41

Spring Lake Heights:

60

58

Tinton Falls:

252

254

Union Beach:

40

41

Upper Freehold:

79

83

Wall:

550

549

West Long Branch:

107

103

Unknown:

0

0


If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

