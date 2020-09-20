Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 19, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
19-Sep
|
18-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
275
|
270
|
Allenhurst:
|
20
|
17
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
19
|
Asbury Park:
|
357
|
351
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
48
|
49
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
67
|
67
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
88
|
87
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
119
|
Deal:
|
64
|
61
|
Eatontown:
|
377
|
372
|
Englishtown:
|
56
|
55
|
Fair Haven:
|
52
|
51
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
483
|
476
|
Freehold Township:
|
838
|
846
|
Hazlet:
|
399
|
395
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
378
|
367
|
Howell:
|
892
|
894
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
241
|
245
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
19
|
18
|
Little Silver:
|
71
|
70
|
Loch Arbour:
|
3
|
3
|
Long Branch:
|
734
|
735
|
Manalapan:
|
644
|
653
|
Manasquan:
|
81
|
81
|
Marlboro:
|
636
|
630
|
Matawan:
|
240
|
238
|
Middletown:
|
1015
|
1014
|
Millstone Township:
|
130
|
126
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
37
|
34
|
Neptune City:
|
83
|
86
|
Neptune Township:
|
719
|
726
|
Ocean:
|
492
|
481
|
Oceanport:
|
86
|
86
|
Red Bank:
|
346
|
348
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
98
|
99
|
Sea Bright:
|
16
|
15
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
77
|
82
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
41
|
40
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
58
|
60
|
Tinton Falls:
|
254
|
256
|
Union Beach:
|
41
|
42
|
Upper Freehold:
|
83
|
81
|
Wall:
|
549
|
547
|
West Long Branch:
|
103
|
102
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.