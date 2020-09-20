Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 19, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Sep 18-Sep Aberdeen: 275 270 Allenhurst: 20 17 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 357 351 Atlantic Highlands: 48 49 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 67 67 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 88 87 Colts Neck: 119 119 Deal: 64 61 Eatontown: 377 372 Englishtown: 56 55 Fair Haven: 52 51 Farmingdale: 18 16 Freehold Borough: 483 476 Freehold Township: 838 846 Hazlet: 399 395 Highlands: 46 48 Holmdel: 378 367 Howell: 892 894 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 241 245 Keyport: 114 114 Lake Como: 19 18 Little Silver: 71 70 Loch Arbour: 3 3 Long Branch: 734 735 Manalapan: 644 653 Manasquan: 81 81 Marlboro: 636 630 Matawan: 240 238 Middletown: 1015 1014 Millstone Township: 130 126 Monmouth Beach: 37 34 Neptune City: 83 86 Neptune Township: 719 726 Ocean: 492 481 Oceanport: 86 86 Red Bank: 346 348 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 98 99 Sea Bright: 16 15 Sea Girt: 38 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 77 82 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 41 40 Spring Lake Heights: 58 60 Tinton Falls: 254 256 Union Beach: 41 42 Upper Freehold: 83 81 Wall: 549 547 West Long Branch: 103 102 Unknown: 0 0

