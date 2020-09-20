AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 33 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 19, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Sep   

18-Sep

Aberdeen:

275

270

Allenhurst:

20

17

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

357

351

Atlantic Highlands:

48

49

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

67

67

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

88

87

Colts Neck:

119

119

Deal:

64

61

Eatontown:

377

372

Englishtown:

56

55

Fair Haven:

52

51

Farmingdale:

18

16

Freehold Borough:

483

476

Freehold Township:

838

846

Hazlet:

399

395

Highlands:

46

48

Holmdel:

378

367

Howell:

892

894

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

241

245

Keyport:

114

114

Lake Como:

19

18

Little Silver:

71

70

Loch Arbour:

3

3

Long Branch:

734

735

Manalapan:

644

653

Manasquan:

81

81

Marlboro:

636

630

Matawan:

240

238

Middletown:

1015

1014

Millstone Township:

130

126

Monmouth Beach:

37

34

Neptune City:

83

86

Neptune Township:

719

726

Ocean:

492

481

Oceanport:

86

86

Red Bank:

346

348

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

98

99

Sea Bright:

16

15

Sea Girt:

38

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

77

82

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

41

40

Spring Lake Heights:

58

60

Tinton Falls:

254

256

Union Beach:

41

42

Upper Freehold:

83

81

Wall:

549

547

West Long Branch:

103

102

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.