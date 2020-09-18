Monmouth County has 51 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 18, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Sep 17-Sep Aberdeen: 270 268 Allenhurst: 17 19 Allentown: 19 20 Asbury Park: 351 354 Atlantic Highlands: 49 49 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 67 66 Bradley Beach: 74 76 Brielle: 87 86 Colts Neck: 119 117 Deal: 61 61 Eatontown: 372 367 Englishtown: 55 50 Fair Haven: 51 51 Farmingdale: 16 18 Freehold Borough: 476 473 Freehold Township: 846 837 Hazlet: 395 397 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 367 363 Howell: 894 896 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 245 238 Keyport: 114 114 Lake Como: 18 20 Little Silver: 70 67 Loch Arbour: 3 2 Long Branch: 735 729 Manalapan: 653 647 Manasquan: 81 83 Marlboro: 630 632 Matawan: 238 236 Middletown: 1014 1015 Millstone Township: 126 127 Monmouth Beach: 34 37 Neptune City: 86 78 Neptune Township: 726 721 Ocean: 481 479 Oceanport: 86 84 Red Bank: 348 348 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 99 97 Sea Bright: 15 14 Sea Girt: 39 40 Shrewsbury Borough: 82 80 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 40 39 Spring Lake Heights: 60 58 Tinton Falls: 256 262 Union Beach: 42 44 Upper Freehold: 81 83 Wall: 547 541 West Long Branch: 102 104 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.