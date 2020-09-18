AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 51 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 18, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-Sep    

17-Sep

Aberdeen:

270

268

Allenhurst:

17

19

Allentown:

19

20

Asbury Park:

351

354

Atlantic Highlands:

49

49

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

67

66

Bradley Beach:

74

76

Brielle:

87

86

Colts Neck:

119

117

Deal:

61

61

Eatontown:

372

367

Englishtown:

55

50

Fair Haven:

51

51

Farmingdale:

16

18

Freehold Borough:

476

473

Freehold Township:

846

837

Hazlet:

395

397

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

367

363

Howell:

894

896

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

245

238

Keyport:

114

114

Lake Como:

18

20

Little Silver:

70

67

Loch Arbour:

3

2

Long Branch:

735

729

Manalapan:

653

647

Manasquan:

81

83

Marlboro:

630

632

Matawan:

238

236

Middletown:

1014

1015

Millstone Township:

126

127

Monmouth Beach:

34

37

Neptune City:

86

78

Neptune Township:

726

721

Ocean:

481

479

Oceanport:

86

84

Red Bank:

348

348

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

99

97

Sea Bright:

15

14

Sea Girt:

39

40

Shrewsbury Borough:

82

80

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

40

39

Spring Lake Heights:

60

58

Tinton Falls:

256

262

Union Beach:

42

44

Upper Freehold:

81

83

Wall:

547

541

West Long Branch:

102

104

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

