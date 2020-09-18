Monmouth County has 51 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 18, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
18-Sep
|
17-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
270
|
268
|
Allenhurst:
|
17
|
19
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
20
|
Asbury Park:
|
351
|
354
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
49
|
49
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
67
|
66
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
76
|
Brielle:
|
87
|
86
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
117
|
Deal:
|
61
|
61
|
Eatontown:
|
372
|
367
|
Englishtown:
|
55
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
51
|
51
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
476
|
473
|
Freehold Township:
|
846
|
837
|
Hazlet:
|
395
|
397
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
367
|
363
|
Howell:
|
894
|
896
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
245
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
18
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
70
|
67
|
Loch Arbour:
|
3
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
735
|
729
|
Manalapan:
|
653
|
647
|
Manasquan:
|
81
|
83
|
Marlboro:
|
630
|
632
|
Matawan:
|
238
|
236
|
Middletown:
|
1014
|
1015
|
Millstone Township:
|
126
|
127
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
34
|
37
|
Neptune City:
|
86
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
726
|
721
|
Ocean:
|
481
|
479
|
Oceanport:
|
86
|
84
|
Red Bank:
|
348
|
348
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
99
|
97
|
Sea Bright:
|
15
|
14
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
40
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
82
|
80
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
40
|
39
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
60
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
256
|
262
|
Union Beach:
|
42
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
81
|
83
|
Wall:
|
547
|
541
|
West Long Branch:
|
102
|
104
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.