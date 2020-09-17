AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 85 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 17, there are 85 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 18 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Sep    

16-Sep

Aberdeen:

268

270

Allenhurst:

19

17

Allentown:

20

20

Asbury Park:

354

355

Atlantic Highlands:

49

47

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

66

65

Bradley Beach:

76

76

Brielle:

86

84

Colts Neck:

117

117

Deal:

61

60

Eatontown:

367

361

Englishtown:

50

48

Fair Haven:

51

50

Farmingdale:

18

18

Freehold Borough:

473

470

Freehold Township:

837

832

Hazlet:

397

396

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

363

362

Howell:

896

889

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

238

238

Keyport:

114

113

Lake Como:

20

19

Little Silver:

67

63

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

729

724

Manalapan:

647

636

Manasquan:

83

83

Marlboro:

632

628

Matawan:

236

237

Middletown:

1015

1011

Millstone Township:

127

126

Monmouth Beach:

37

37

Neptune City:

78

78

Neptune Township:

721

717

Ocean:

479

471

Oceanport:

84

84

Red Bank:

348

348

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

97

95

Sea Bright:

14

13

Sea Girt:

40

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

80

79

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

39

39

Spring Lake Heights:

58

58

Tinton Falls:

262

261

Union Beach:

44

44

Upper Freehold:

83

83

Wall:

541

538

West Long Branch:

104

101

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

