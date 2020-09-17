Mourning Walk in Remembrance of Deceased Loved Ones

Stephy’s Place: A Support Center For Grief and Loss recently hosted its 3rd annual “Mourning Walk” at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park in Long Branch.

Hundreds of participants walked to Pier Village and back, in remembrance of their deceased, loved ones. The event signified the walkers' intention to remember their deceased loved one and continue living with loss. Like the mourning process itself, the Walk is a uniquely, personal experience. Following the 3 mile walk was a short meditation and butterfly release.



Photo: Team Frank

For 5 years Stephy’s Place, located at 210 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ, has provided (at no charge) support services to anyone enduring grief and loss. All the funds raised by the Mourning Walk will be used to grow and maintain the grief support services that Stephy's Place provides to hundreds of people.

Photo: Butterfly release

Stephy’s Place, a non-profit 501(C)3 charitable organization that relies on the generosity of others, provides 40 free, support groups that are all loss-specific: spouse, child, parent, sibling, addiction, suicide, divorce, covid-19. For more information about Stephy’s Place, or to make a tax deductible donation, please visit: www.stephysplace.org or call 732-614-1142.

Photo: Stephy’s Place Board Members: Trish Straine-MacGregor, Megan Pelino-Whalen, Pat Wotton, Chrissy Hardman-O’Neil, Sheila Martello, Kerry Batting, and Peter Jarck