Immigrant Leaders Say “Let Us Drive” in Implementation of NJ Drivers License Law

Rally outside NJMVC Headquarters against obstacles in proposed regulations

On Thursday September 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM , at the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commision, 225 State St, Trenton, NJ immigrants rights organizations including Casa Freehold, New Labor, Unidad Latina en Acción NJ, Cosecha, Central Jersey Coalition Against Endless War, Princeton Mutual Aid, Pax Christi NJ, Laundry Workers Center, Faith in NJ, CATA- the farmworkers' support committee, Licencias de Conducir NJ, First Friends NY/NY, American Friends Service Committee, Central Jersey DSA and National Day Laborer Organizing Network will gather to demand smooth implementation of Drivers Licenses for All!

The new drivers license law already requires applicants to show proof of identity, age and NJ residence. Now, NJMVC has created additional requirements in regulation, propposing undocumented immigrants to go to the federal Social Security office to obtain a letter of ineligibility for Social Security or demonstrate they have an Individual Tax Identification Number(ITIN). Undocumented immigrants are being put at unacceptable and unnecessary risk with this demand. This provision is not in the law and must be removed.

Undocumented immigrants must be able to apply for a NJ Drivers License safely and without unnecessary obstacles. They need to know that their private information will not be shared beyond the state level. Otherwise, they risk being taken by ICE.

On December 19, 2019, Governor Murphy signed Drivers Licenses for All into law (A4743, S3229) and Sue Fulton, Commissioner of Motor Vehicles stood at his side. Both of them promised smooth implementation by January 2021. Their silence now is deafening. We call on Governor Murphy and Commissioner Fulton to implement Drivers Licenses for All smoothly and safely.