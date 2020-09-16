AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 44 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 16, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Keansburg from 3 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Sep   

15-Sep

Aberdeen:

270

271

Allenhurst:

17

13

Allentown:

20

19

Asbury Park:

355

354

Atlantic Highlands:

47

47

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

65

69

Bradley Beach:

76

78

Brielle:

84

85

Colts Neck:

117

120

Deal:

60

61

Eatontown:

361

359

Englishtown:

48

49

Fair Haven:

50

50

Farmingdale:

18

18

Freehold Borough:

470

465

Freehold Township:

832

831

Hazlet:

396

392

Highlands:

48

47

Holmdel:

362

362

Howell:

889

885

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

238

248

Keyport:

113

115

Lake Como:

19

20

Little Silver:

63

62

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

724

721

Manalapan:

636

629

Manasquan:

83

79

Marlboro:

628

626

Matawan:

237

233

Middletown:

1011

1013

Millstone Township:

126

125

Monmouth Beach:

37

35

Neptune City:

78

75

Neptune Township:

717

713

Ocean:

471

468

Oceanport:

84

84

Red Bank:

348

344

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

95

94

Sea Bright:

13

14

Sea Girt:

39

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

79

81

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

39

40

Spring Lake Heights:

58

61

Tinton Falls:

261

254

Union Beach:

44

40

Upper Freehold:

83

82

Wall:

538

538

West Long Branch:

101

97

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

 

