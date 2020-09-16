Monmouth County has 44 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 16, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Keansburg from 3 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Sep 15-Sep Aberdeen: 270 271 Allenhurst: 17 13 Allentown: 20 19 Asbury Park: 355 354 Atlantic Highlands: 47 47 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 65 69 Bradley Beach: 76 78 Brielle: 84 85 Colts Neck: 117 120 Deal: 60 61 Eatontown: 361 359 Englishtown: 48 49 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 18 18 Freehold Borough: 470 465 Freehold Township: 832 831 Hazlet: 396 392 Highlands: 48 47 Holmdel: 362 362 Howell: 889 885 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 238 248 Keyport: 113 115 Lake Como: 19 20 Little Silver: 63 62 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 724 721 Manalapan: 636 629 Manasquan: 83 79 Marlboro: 628 626 Matawan: 237 233 Middletown: 1011 1013 Millstone Township: 126 125 Monmouth Beach: 37 35 Neptune City: 78 75 Neptune Township: 717 713 Ocean: 471 468 Oceanport: 84 84 Red Bank: 348 344 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 95 94 Sea Bright: 13 14 Sea Girt: 39 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 79 81 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 39 40 Spring Lake Heights: 58 61 Tinton Falls: 261 254 Union Beach: 44 40 Upper Freehold: 83 82 Wall: 538 538 West Long Branch: 101 97 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.