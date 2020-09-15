AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 48 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 15, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Sep   

14-Sep

Aberdeen:

271

273

Allenhurst:

13

11

Allentown:

19

19

Asbury Park:

354

362

Atlantic Highlands:

47

48

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

69

68

Bradley Beach:

78

74

Brielle:

85

84

Colts Neck:

120

119

Deal:

61

59

Eatontown:

359

359

Englishtown:

49

50

Fair Haven:

50

49

Farmingdale:

18

16

Freehold Borough:

465

463

Freehold Township:

831

831

Hazlet:

392

392

Highlands:

47

48

Holmdel:

362

359

Howell:

885

879

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

248

242

Keyport:

115

117

Lake Como:

20

17

Little Silver:

62

60

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

721

717

Manalapan:

629

632

Manasquan:

79

82

Marlboro:

626

617

Matawan:

233

233

Middletown:

1013

1009

Millstone Township:

125

125

Monmouth Beach:

35

35

Neptune City:

75

80

Neptune Township:

713

707

Ocean:

468

462

Oceanport:

84

84

Red Bank:

344

344

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

94

94

Sea Bright:

14

12

Sea Girt:

38

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

81

80

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

40

37

Spring Lake Heights:

61

58

Tinton Falls:

254

250

Union Beach:

40

44

Upper Freehold:

82

80

Wall:

538

538

West Long Branch:

97

99

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.