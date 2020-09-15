Monmouth County has 48 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 15, there are 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Sep 14-Sep Aberdeen: 271 273 Allenhurst: 13 11 Allentown: 19 19 Asbury Park: 354 362 Atlantic Highlands: 47 48 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 69 68 Bradley Beach: 78 74 Brielle: 85 84 Colts Neck: 120 119 Deal: 61 59 Eatontown: 359 359 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 50 49 Farmingdale: 18 16 Freehold Borough: 465 463 Freehold Township: 831 831 Hazlet: 392 392 Highlands: 47 48 Holmdel: 362 359 Howell: 885 879 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 248 242 Keyport: 115 117 Lake Como: 20 17 Little Silver: 62 60 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 721 717 Manalapan: 629 632 Manasquan: 79 82 Marlboro: 626 617 Matawan: 233 233 Middletown: 1013 1009 Millstone Township: 125 125 Monmouth Beach: 35 35 Neptune City: 75 80 Neptune Township: 713 707 Ocean: 468 462 Oceanport: 84 84 Red Bank: 344 344 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 94 94 Sea Bright: 14 12 Sea Girt: 38 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 81 80 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 40 37 Spring Lake Heights: 61 58 Tinton Falls: 254 250 Union Beach: 40 44 Upper Freehold: 82 80 Wall: 538 538 West Long Branch: 97 99 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.