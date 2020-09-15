Monmouth County has 14 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 14, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Sep 13-Sep Aberdeen: 273 274 Allenhurst: 11 12 Allentown: 19 20 Asbury Park: 362 359 Atlantic Highlands: 48 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 68 66 Bradley Beach: 74 75 Brielle: 84 83 Colts Neck: 119 120 Deal: 59 57 Eatontown: 359 359 Englishtown: 50 49 Fair Haven: 49 49 Farmingdale: 16 15 Freehold Borough: 463 463 Freehold Township: 831 839 Hazlet: 392 393 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 359 351 Howell: 879 879 Interlaken: 9 9 Keansburg: 242 239 Keyport: 117 117 Lake Como: 17 17 Little Silver: 60 60 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 717 719 Manalapan: 632 631 Manasquan: 82 81 Marlboro: 617 618 Matawan: 233 233 Middletown: 1009 1004 Millstone Township: 125 123 Monmouth Beach: 35 35 Neptune City: 80 77 Neptune Township: 707 706 Ocean: 462 464 Oceanport: 84 82 Red Bank: 344 344 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 94 94 Sea Bright: 12 11 Sea Girt: 38 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 80 82 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 37 36 Spring Lake Heights: 58 58 Tinton Falls: 250 255 Union Beach: 44 45 Upper Freehold: 80 83 Wall: 538 537 West Long Branch: 99 98 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.