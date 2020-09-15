Monmouth County has 14 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 14, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
14-Sep
|
13-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
273
|
274
|
Allenhurst:
|
11
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
19
|
20
|
Asbury Park:
|
362
|
359
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
48
|
45
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
68
|
66
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
75
|
Brielle:
|
84
|
83
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
120
|
Deal:
|
59
|
57
|
Eatontown:
|
359
|
359
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
49
|
Fair Haven:
|
49
|
49
|
Farmingdale:
|
16
|
15
|
Freehold Borough:
|
463
|
463
|
Freehold Township:
|
831
|
839
|
Hazlet:
|
392
|
393
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
359
|
351
|
Howell:
|
879
|
879
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
9
|
Keansburg:
|
242
|
239
|
Keyport:
|
117
|
117
|
Lake Como:
|
17
|
17
|
Little Silver:
|
60
|
60
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
717
|
719
|
Manalapan:
|
632
|
631
|
Manasquan:
|
82
|
81
|
Marlboro:
|
617
|
618
|
Matawan:
|
233
|
233
|
Middletown:
|
1009
|
1004
|
Millstone Township:
|
125
|
123
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
35
|
35
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
77
|
Neptune Township:
|
707
|
706
|
Ocean:
|
462
|
464
|
Oceanport:
|
84
|
82
|
Red Bank:
|
344
|
344
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
94
|
94
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
80
|
82
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
36
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
58
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
250
|
255
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
80
|
83
|
Wall:
|
538
|
537
|
West Long Branch:
|
99
|
98
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.