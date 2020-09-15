AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 14 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 14, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Sep    

13-Sep

Aberdeen:

273

274

Allenhurst:

11

12

Allentown:

19

20

Asbury Park:

362

359

Atlantic Highlands:

48

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

68

66

Bradley Beach:

74

75

Brielle:

84

83

Colts Neck:

119

120

Deal:

59

57

Eatontown:

359

359

Englishtown:

50

49

Fair Haven:

49

49

Farmingdale:

16

15

Freehold Borough:

463

463

Freehold Township:

831

839

Hazlet:

392

393

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

359

351

Howell:

879

879

Interlaken:

9

9

Keansburg:

242

239

Keyport:

117

117

Lake Como:

17

17

Little Silver:

60

60

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

717

719

Manalapan:

632

631

Manasquan:

82

81

Marlboro:

617

618

Matawan:

233

233

Middletown:

1009

1004

Millstone Township:

125

123

Monmouth Beach:

35

35

Neptune City:

80

77

Neptune Township:

707

706

Ocean:

462

464

Oceanport:

84

82

Red Bank:

344

344

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

94

94

Sea Bright:

12

11

Sea Girt:

38

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

80

82

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

37

36

Spring Lake Heights:

58

58

Tinton Falls:

250

255

Union Beach:

44

45

Upper Freehold:

80

83

Wall:

538

537

West Long Branch:

99

98

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

