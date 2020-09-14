County Clerk Hanlon Hosts High School Student Video Contest About Voting Rights

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all Monmouth County high school students to enter the County Clerk’s Annual Elections and Voting Video Contest.

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the 150th Anniversary of the 15th Amendment. In commemoration of these historic milestones, this year’s contest asks students to reflect on what having the right to vote means to them, while encouraging their peers to vote.

“We are very excited to announce this year’s high school student video contest, which we hope will engage young people in the voting process,” said Clerk Hanlon. “As we approach Election Day, it is the perfect time to remind young people that the right to vote is a right to be cherished and exercised.

The contest is open to high school students who reside in Monmouth County and/or attend a high school in Monmouth County. Students are allowed to work alone or to form groups, of no more than three (3) members. Entrants are permitted to be creative with the usage of digital and/or traditional special effects. Videos with political or offensive content will not be considered.

The top three (3) videos will be awarded gift card prizes by Clerk Hanlon and will be advertised via the County Clerk’s social media platforms and ‘Your Vote Matters’ program. Videos will remain the property of the County Clerk’s Office.

Entries will be accepted from Monday, September 21, 2020 until the deadline at noon EST on Friday, October 30, 2020. Entries will be accepted via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject “2020 High School Video Contest.” Entrants must upload their video to YouTube and then email the direct link to the video to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Entries can also be mailed to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Attn: Voting Video Contest, Monmouth County Clerk, 33 Mechanic Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 with the video file enclosed on a flash drive.

For full contest rules and eligibility, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 732-431-7324, ext. 8735.

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Division of Elections has responsibility over sample ballots, vote by mail applications, candidate petitions, tabulation of totals, and the certification of results.

County Clerk Hanlon is working to increase voter participation among the youth through her high school ‘Your Vote Matters’ program, which stresses the importance of civic responsibility. She is continuing to build on that program by sponsoring the County Clerk’s Annual Elections and Voting Video contest for high school students, leading up to Election Day.