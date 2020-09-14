Gateway National Recreation Area Is Proposing an Increase to Beach Parking Fees at Sandy Hook

Gateway National Recreation Area is proposing to increase parking fees in the park. These parking rates would go into effect for the summer of 2021. This would be Gateway’s first parking fee increase since 2012.

Proposed 2021 Fees at Sandy Hook:

$20 per day

$100 per season

$50 per oversize car per day

$200 per oversize car per season

Visitors with Senior or Access Passes would be charged half price for parking, as they are currently.

“We are committed to keeping the park affordable while providing visitors with the best possible experience,” said Gateway Superintendent Jen Nersesian. “The money from the parking fees will help improve our visitor facilities and services.”

Non-beach services at Gateway, such as access to the Sandy Hook Lighthouse and the historic Fort Hancock post area at Sandy Hook, Floyd Bennett Field and Canarsie Pier in Brooklyn, and Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, will remain free.

Our public engagement period on the proposed fee increase is open until October 16, 2020.

Gateway invites you to submit written suggestions, comments and concerns online at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Your opinion is important to us. We would like to hear from you about this proposal.



About Gateway National Recreation Area

Gateway is a large diverse urban park with 27,000 acres in New York City and New Jersey. Gateway combines recreational activities with natural beauty, wildlife preservation, military history and more. Visitors can learn about forts, hike, or camp overnight in the New York metropolitan area. For more information about Gateway visit our web site at www.nps.gov/gate.