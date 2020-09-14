Groundbreaking of Affordable Housing for Military Veterans in Tinton Falls

$23 Million Project Will Provide 70 Apartments to Veterans Who Are Homeless or At-Risk of Homelessness

Tinton Falls, NJ – New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) staff joined federal, state, and local officials and stakeholders this weekend to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Village, a 70-unit affordable, permanent supportive housing complex that will provide homes for low-income military veterans who are homeless and at-risk of homelessness.

“We have a moral obligation to take care of our soldiers when they complete their service to our country, especially since some will have lifelong mental and physical health challenges as a result. Providing them accessible, decent, safe and clean housing with the supportive services they require is one of the ways we can help ensure they live the quality of life they deserve,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “This new apartment complex will provide New Jersey veterans and their families with a home in a community that understands and meets their unique needs. Governor Murphy and I are grateful to the public and private partners who have come together to move this project forward and we look forward to its completion.”

DCA will provide 18 project-based Housing Choice Vouchers for units that will be set aside to house homeless veterans upon completion of the project. The units are available for mixed-income levels. 18 units will be available to individuals earning up to 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI); 24 will be designated at 50 percent of AMI; 10 at 60 percent of AMI, and 18 at 80 percent AMI.

The $23 million project was awarded 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits by the NJHMFA, which generated $6.2 million in private equity. The LIHTC program is considered the single largest source of funding for affordable housing in the U.S. for families, seniors and residents with special needs. NJHMFA is the state’s sole administrator of the program.

The Agency also provided over $11.6 million in construction and permanent financing and $8.9 million in subsidy funding. The development received $1.5 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank New York, and $369,000 million in Monmouth County HOME Funds.

“Affordable housing is essential in New Jersey. It is particularly critical for the military veterans in our community who have served our country,” said Charles A. Richman, Executive Director of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. “In this current economic climate, the HMFA is happy to be able to provide the capital financing that will enable the development of this project, which will help some of our veterans move into safe, affordable housing befitting their service.”

The new construction project developed by WinnDevelopment will consist of 70 one-bedroom units in a low-rise four-story building. All of the bedrooms will have walk-in closets and the bathrooms will have roll-in showers. Of the 70 units, 18 are for individuals with special needs and at least 2 of the units will be for the visual/hearing impaired. Each apartment will have an audiovisual intercom system. There will be common laundry rooms, a community room with kitchen, separate women’s gathering room with coffee station, and outdoor covered decks on each of the upper floors. The complex is expected to be ready for occupancy by October of 2021.

“There are more than 400,000 veterans in New Jersey and thousands of them are disabled, homeless or in need of the support that will improve their quality of life. We’re pleased to partner with Soldier On, with the support of state and local officials, to deliver this much deserved assistance and bring this important project to life,” said WinnCompanies CEO Gilbert Winn. “Communities that combine high quality apartments with on-site expert services are a focus for our company and something that we expect to develop more of in the years ahead.”

The housing complex will feature many on-site amenities including an emergency back-up generator, greenhouse, columbarium, eternal flame and flagpole, covered porch, a handicap accessible outdoor patio and a walking trail. The project is on track to meet Energy Star’s Multifamily New Construction Standards.

The site is close to many amenities in the neighborhood with nearby access to shops, offices and transportation. The building is located less than a quarter mile away from an indoor/outdoor shopping complex and various restaurants.

Soldier On, Inc., a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies to provide veterans with shelter and support, will be the social services provider to the homeless veterans and those who are at risk of being homeless. They will be residing within the complex. The services that Soldier On provides will include: life skills training, mental health and addiction services, transportation, wellness and general health programming, case management and peer support, legal services and technology support.

Winn Management Company, LLC, a national owner, developer and manager of affordable, middle income and market rate housing communities, will serve as the property manager for the Project.

NJHMFA, established in 1984 has been a leader in the creation and rehabilitation of affordable housing opportunities for families, seniors and special needs residents statewide through its loan financing and bond programs; mortgage, down payment and closing costs assistance; and the award of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits. NJHMFA does not rely on any direct funding from the New Jersey State Treasury to meet its core operating or administrative expenses. For more information on NJHMFA, visit njhousing.gov.

The mission of DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources is to strengthen and revitalize communities through the delivery of affordable housing, supportive services and the provision of financial and technical assistance to communities, local government and community-based organizations in New Jersey.

DCA was established in 1967 and today offers a wide range of programs and services, including energy assistance, housing vouchers, affordable housing production, fire and building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery.

