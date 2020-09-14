LWV Presents: "The Truth about Vote-by-Mail:" A Hot Topics Webinar

RED BANK, NJ - On Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020, at 7:00 PM, the League of Women Voters (LWV) will hold a timely webinar for voting in the time of COVID entitled: The Truth about Vote By Mail. Guest speakers, from the NYU Brennan Center and the Monmouth County Board of Elections, will discuss the safety of voting by mail. The non-partisan panel will specifically explore the historic evidence and explain the safeguards in place to protect the security of the ballot and the accuracy of the count. Interested participants must register for the forum at lwvsmc.org by clicking on the big red “Forums and Webinars Register” button and choosing “Hot Topic: The Truth about Vote-by-Mail.”

The public is encouraged to join us for this important virtual forum. A chat function will enable everyone to ask the questions they have on the subject.

The League of Women Voters was established 100 years ago by helping to pass the 19th amendment. It is a non-partisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.