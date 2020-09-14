AHHerald Search

Monmouth County Additional Covid-19 Cases Sept 5-13

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 13, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-Sep

12-Sep

Aberdeen:

274

272

Allenhurst:

12

11

Allentown:

20

16

Asbury Park:

359

353

Atlantic Highlands:

45

46

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

66

67

Bradley Beach:

75

75

Brielle:

83

82

Colts Neck:

120

119

Deal:

57

57

Eatontown:

359

356

Englishtown:

49

51

Fair Haven:

49

49

Farmingdale:

15

18

Freehold Borough:

463

461

Freehold Township:

839

830

Hazlet:

393

393

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

351

349

Howell:

879

876

Interlaken:

9

8

Keansburg:

239

243

Keyport:

117

115

Lake Como:

17

19

Little Silver:

60

61

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

719

719

Manalapan:

631

627

Manasquan:

81

80

Marlboro:

618

613

Matawan:

233

234

Middletown:

1004

1011

Millstone Township:

123

124

Monmouth Beach:

35

33

Neptune City:

77

75

Neptune Township:

706

706

Ocean:

464

463

Oceanport:

82

81

Red Bank:

344

341

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

94

94

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

82

77

Shrewsbury Township:

11

12

Spring Lake:

36

39

Spring Lake Heights:

58

58

Tinton Falls:

255

247

Union Beach:

45

45

Upper Freehold:

83

78

Wall:

537

536

West Long Branch:

98

96

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Sep

11-Sep

Aberdeen:

272

263

Allenhurst:

11

13

Allentown:

16

17

Asbury Park:

353

358

Atlantic Highlands:

46

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

67

64

Bradley Beach:

75

74

Brielle:

82

83

Colts Neck:

119

117

Deal:

57

58

Eatontown:

356

359

Englishtown:

51

53

Fair Haven:

49

51

Farmingdale:

18

18

Freehold Borough:

461

463

Freehold Township:

830

824

Hazlet:

393

393

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

349

356

Howell:

876

872

Interlaken:

8

8

Keansburg:

243

240

Keyport:

115

115

Lake Como:

19

19

Little Silver:

61

59

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

719

715

Manalapan:

627

617

Manasquan:

80

78

Marlboro:

613

607

Matawan:

234

233

Middletown:

1011

991

Millstone Township:

124

119

Monmouth Beach:

33

34

Neptune City:

75

81

Neptune Township:

706

705

Ocean:

463

455

Oceanport:

81

86

Red Bank:

341

341

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

94

92

Sea Bright:

11

10

Sea Girt:

37

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

77

78

Shrewsbury Township:

12

10

Spring Lake:

39

38

Spring Lake Heights:

58

59

Tinton Falls:

247

258

Union Beach:

45

45

Upper Freehold:

78

79

Wall:

536

536

West Long Branch:

96

97

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 52 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 11, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Sep

10-Sep

Aberdeen:

263

265

Allenhurst:

13

10

Allentown:

17

17

Asbury Park:

358

358

Atlantic Highlands:

45

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

64

65

Bradley Beach:

74

73

Brielle:

83

84

Colts Neck:

117

119

Deal:

58

57

Eatontown:

359

355

Englishtown:

53

52

Fair Haven:

51

50

Farmingdale:

18

17

Freehold Borough:

463

463

Freehold Township:

824

819

Hazlet:

393

389

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

356

352

Howell:

872

869

Interlaken:

8

7

Keansburg:

240

238

Keyport:

115

112

Lake Como:

19

17

Little Silver:

59

58

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

715

713

Manalapan:

617

617

Manasquan:

78

77

Marlboro:

607

594

Matawan:

233

234

Middletown:

991

992

Millstone Township:

119

120

Monmouth Beach:

34

33

Neptune City:

81

80

Neptune Township:

705

707

Ocean:

455

455

Oceanport:

86

84

Red Bank:

341

341

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

92

93

Sea Bright:

10

9

Sea Girt:

39

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

78

80

Shrewsbury Township:

10

11

Spring Lake:

38

38

Spring Lake Heights:

59

59

Tinton Falls:

258

248

Union Beach:

45

46

Upper Freehold:

79

77

Wall:

536

540

West Long Branch:

97

96

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 10, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Sept. 11 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Sep

9-Sep

Aberdeen:

265

270

Allenhurst:

10

15

Allentown:

17

15

Asbury Park:

358

348

Atlantic Highlands:

44

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

23

Belmar:

65

64

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

84

84

Colts Neck:

119

119

Deal:

57

57

Eatontown:

355

362

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

50

50

Farmingdale:

17

18

Freehold Borough:

463

461

Freehold Township:

819

818

Hazlet:

389

384

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

352

352

Howell:

869

874

Interlaken:

7

7

Keansburg:

238

242

Keyport:

112

117

Lake Como:

17

18

Little Silver:

58

56

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

713

719

Manalapan:

617

620

Manasquan:

77

78

Marlboro:

594

589

Matawan:

234

225

Middletown:

992

985

Millstone Township:

120

120

Monmouth Beach:

33

32

Neptune City:

80

78

Neptune Township:

707

697

Ocean:

455

454

Oceanport:

84

81

Red Bank:

341

337

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

93

91

Sea Bright:

9

11

Sea Girt:

39

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

80

73

Shrewsbury Township:

11

10

Spring Lake:

38

37

Spring Lake Heights:

59

57

Tinton Falls:

248

241

Union Beach:

46

46

Upper Freehold:

77

78

Wall:

540

527

West Long Branch:

96

96

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 9, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Sep

8-Sep

Aberdeen:

270

263

Allenhurst:

15

12

Allentown:

15

15

Asbury Park:

348

360

Atlantic Highlands:

45

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

23

22

Belmar:

64

64

Bradley Beach:

73

74

Brielle:

84

83

Colts Neck:

119

118

Deal:

57

58

Eatontown:

362

359

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

50

50

Farmingdale:

18

18

Freehold Borough:

461

460

Freehold Township:

818

815

Hazlet:

384

388

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

352

343

Howell:

874

868

Interlaken:

7

7

Keansburg:

242

241

Keyport:

117

116

Lake Como:

18

19

Little Silver:

56

56

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

719

711

Manalapan:

620

614

Manasquan:

78

77

Marlboro:

589

588

Matawan:

225

230

Middletown:

985

982

Millstone Township:

120

115

Monmouth Beach:

32

33

Neptune City:

78

79

Neptune Township:

697

696

Ocean:

454

449

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

337

337

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

91

88

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

38

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

73

75

Shrewsbury Township:

10

10

Spring Lake:

37

38

Spring Lake Heights:

57

58

Tinton Falls:

241

247

Union Beach:

46

45

Upper Freehold:

78

79

Wall:

527

524

West Long Branch:

96

95

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 23 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 8, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

8-Sep

7-Sep

Aberdeen:

263

263

Allenhurst:

12

13

Allentown:

15

15

Asbury Park:

360

352

Atlantic Highlands:

43

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

22

Belmar:

64

59

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

83

82

Colts Neck:

118

118

Deal:

58

56

Eatontown:

359

363

Englishtown:

52

49

Fair Haven:

50

50

Farmingdale:

18

17

Freehold Borough:

460

462

Freehold Township:

815

823

Hazlet:

388

382

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

343

351

Howell:

868

871

Interlaken:

7

7

Keansburg:

241

242

Keyport:

116

113

Lake Como:

19

19

Little Silver:

56

55

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

711

709

Manalapan:

614

606

Manasquan:

77

78

Marlboro:

588

583

Matawan:

230

234

Middletown:

982

971

Millstone Township:

115

116

Monmouth Beach:

33

32

Neptune City:

79

82

Neptune Township:

696

692

Ocean:

449

457

Oceanport:

81

80

Red Bank:

337

330

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

88

87

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

39

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

75

72

Shrewsbury Township:

10

12

Spring Lake:

38

39

Spring Lake Heights:

58

56

Tinton Falls:

247

241

Union Beach:

45

45

Upper Freehold:

79

77

Wall:

524

528

West Long Branch:

95

93

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 7, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Sept.8 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Sep

6-Sep

Aberdeen:

263

263

Allenhurst:

13

13

Allentown:

15

16

Asbury Park:

352

349

Atlantic Highlands:

44

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

22

21

Belmar:

59

59

Bradley Beach:

74

73

Brielle:

82

82

Colts Neck:

118

116

Deal:

56

54

Eatontown:

363

357

Englishtown:

49

49

Fair Haven:

50

49

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

462

460

Freehold Township:

823

813

Hazlet:

382

380

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

351

356

Howell:

871

858

Interlaken:

7

5

Keansburg:

242

240

Keyport:

113

114

Lake Como:

19

18

Little Silver:

55

55

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

709

704

Manalapan:

606

614

Manasquan:

78

79

Marlboro:

583

579

Matawan:

234

230

Middletown:

971

973

Millstone Township:

116

117

Monmouth Beach:

32

32

Neptune City:

82

80

Neptune Township:

692

702

Ocean:

457

458

Oceanport:

80

81

Red Bank:

330

333

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

87

86

Sea Bright:

11

12

Sea Girt:

38

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

72

73

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

39

39

Spring Lake Heights:

56

56

Tinton Falls:

241

244

Union Beach:

45

43

Upper Freehold:

77

75

Wall:

528

517

West Long Branch:

93

93

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

 

Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Sep

5-Sep

Aberdeen:

263

265

Allenhurst:

13

13

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

349

356

Atlantic Highlands:

44

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

21

21

Belmar:

59

61

Bradley Beach:

73

73

Brielle:

82

83

Colts Neck:

116

114

Deal:

54

52

Eatontown:

357

362

Englishtown:

49

50

Fair Haven:

49

49

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

460

461

Freehold Township:

813

820

Hazlet:

380

385

Highlands:

48

48

Holmdel:

356

348

Howell:

858

856

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

240

235

Keyport:

114

115

Lake Como:

18

20

Little Silver:

55

55

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

704

705

Manalapan:

614

600

Manasquan:

79

77

Marlboro:

579

582

Matawan:

230

230

Middletown:

973

963

Millstone Township:

117

115

Monmouth Beach:

32

32

Neptune City:

80

81

Neptune Township:

702

700

Ocean:

458

445

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

333

335

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

86

87

Sea Bright:

12

11

Sea Girt:

39

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

73

74

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

39

40

Spring Lake Heights:

56

59

Tinton Falls:

244

247

Union Beach:

43

41

Upper Freehold:

75

74

Wall:

517

517

West Long Branch:

93

93

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

Monmouth County has 50 additional positive cases
of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 5, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Sep

4-Sep

Aberdeen:

265

267

Allenhurst:

13

14

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

356

353

Atlantic Highlands:

43

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

21

20

Belmar:

61

63

Bradley Beach:

73

75

Brielle:

83

81

Colts Neck:

114

113

Deal:

52

52

Eatontown:

362

356

Englishtown:

50

52

Fair Haven:

49

50

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

461

462

Freehold Township:

820

811

Hazlet:

385

382

Highlands:

48

47

Holmdel:

348

340

Howell:

856

847

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

235

240

Keyport:

115

116

Lake Como:

20

17

Little Silver:

55

55

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

705

704

Manalapan:

600

608

Manasquan:

77

75

Marlboro:

582

575

Matawan:

230

225

Middletown:

963

954

Millstone Township:

115

117

Monmouth Beach:

32

33

Neptune City:

81

77

Neptune Township:

700

697

Ocean:

445

448

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

335

338

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

87

87

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

39

38

Shrewsbury Borough:

74

72

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

40

37

Spring Lake Heights:

59

57

Tinton Falls:

247

242

Union Beach:

41

44

Upper Freehold:

74

76

Wall:

517

518

West Long Branch:

93

93

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

