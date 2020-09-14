Monmouth County Additional Covid-19 Cases Sept 5-13

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 13, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
13-Sep
|
12-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
274
|
272
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
11
|
Allentown:
|
20
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
359
|
353
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
45
|
46
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
66
|
67
|
Bradley Beach:
|
75
|
75
|
Brielle:
|
83
|
82
|
Colts Neck:
|
120
|
119
|
Deal:
|
57
|
57
|
Eatontown:
|
359
|
356
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
49
|
49
|
Farmingdale:
|
15
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
463
|
461
|
Freehold Township:
|
839
|
830
|
Hazlet:
|
393
|
393
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
351
|
349
|
Howell:
|
879
|
876
|
Interlaken:
|
9
|
8
|
Keansburg:
|
239
|
243
|
Keyport:
|
117
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
17
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
60
|
61
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
719
|
719
|
Manalapan:
|
631
|
627
|
Manasquan:
|
81
|
80
|
Marlboro:
|
618
|
613
|
Matawan:
|
233
|
234
|
Middletown:
|
1004
|
1011
|
Millstone Township:
|
123
|
124
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
35
|
33
|
Neptune City:
|
77
|
75
|
Neptune Township:
|
706
|
706
|
Ocean:
|
464
|
463
|
Oceanport:
|
82
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
344
|
341
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
94
|
94
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
82
|
77
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
36
|
39
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
58
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
255
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
83
|
78
|
Wall:
|
537
|
536
|
West Long Branch:
|
98
|
96
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
12-Sep
|
11-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
272
|
263
|
Allenhurst:
|
11
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
353
|
358
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
46
|
45
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
67
|
64
|
Bradley Beach:
|
75
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
82
|
83
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
117
|
Deal:
|
57
|
58
|
Eatontown:
|
356
|
359
|
Englishtown:
|
51
|
53
|
Fair Haven:
|
49
|
51
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
461
|
463
|
Freehold Township:
|
830
|
824
|
Hazlet:
|
393
|
393
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
349
|
356
|
Howell:
|
876
|
872
|
Interlaken:
|
8
|
8
|
Keansburg:
|
243
|
240
|
Keyport:
|
115
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
19
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
61
|
59
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
719
|
715
|
Manalapan:
|
627
|
617
|
Manasquan:
|
80
|
78
|
Marlboro:
|
613
|
607
|
Matawan:
|
234
|
233
|
Middletown:
|
1011
|
991
|
Millstone Township:
|
124
|
119
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
33
|
34
|
Neptune City:
|
75
|
81
|
Neptune Township:
|
706
|
705
|
Ocean:
|
463
|
455
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
86
|
Red Bank:
|
341
|
341
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
94
|
92
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
10
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
77
|
78
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
10
|
Spring Lake:
|
39
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
58
|
59
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
258
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
78
|
79
|
Wall:
|
536
|
536
|
West Long Branch:
|
96
|
97
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 52 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 11, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
11-Sep
|
10-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
263
|
265
|
Allenhurst:
|
13
|
10
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
17
|
Asbury Park:
|
358
|
358
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
45
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
64
|
65
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
83
|
84
|
Colts Neck:
|
117
|
119
|
Deal:
|
58
|
57
|
Eatontown:
|
359
|
355
|
Englishtown:
|
53
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
51
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
463
|
463
|
Freehold Township:
|
824
|
819
|
Hazlet:
|
393
|
389
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
356
|
352
|
Howell:
|
872
|
869
|
Interlaken:
|
8
|
7
|
Keansburg:
|
240
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
115
|
112
|
Lake Como:
|
19
|
17
|
Little Silver:
|
59
|
58
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
715
|
713
|
Manalapan:
|
617
|
617
|
Manasquan:
|
78
|
77
|
Marlboro:
|
607
|
594
|
Matawan:
|
233
|
234
|
Middletown:
|
991
|
992
|
Millstone Township:
|
119
|
120
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
34
|
33
|
Neptune City:
|
81
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
705
|
707
|
Ocean:
|
455
|
455
|
Oceanport:
|
86
|
84
|
Red Bank:
|
341
|
341
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
92
|
93
|
Sea Bright:
|
10
|
9
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
78
|
80
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
10
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
59
|
59
|
Tinton Falls:
|
258
|
248
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
46
|
Upper Freehold:
|
79
|
77
|
Wall:
|
536
|
540
|
West Long Branch:
|
97
|
96
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 10, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Sept. 11 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
10-Sep
|
9-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
265
|
270
|
Allenhurst:
|
10
|
15
|
Allentown:
|
17
|
15
|
Asbury Park:
|
358
|
348
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
45
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
23
|
Belmar:
|
65
|
64
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
84
|
84
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
119
|
Deal:
|
57
|
57
|
Eatontown:
|
355
|
362
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
50
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
463
|
461
|
Freehold Township:
|
819
|
818
|
Hazlet:
|
389
|
384
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
352
|
352
|
Howell:
|
869
|
874
|
Interlaken:
|
7
|
7
|
Keansburg:
|
238
|
242
|
Keyport:
|
112
|
117
|
Lake Como:
|
17
|
18
|
Little Silver:
|
58
|
56
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
713
|
719
|
Manalapan:
|
617
|
620
|
Manasquan:
|
77
|
78
|
Marlboro:
|
594
|
589
|
Matawan:
|
234
|
225
|
Middletown:
|
992
|
985
|
Millstone Township:
|
120
|
120
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
33
|
32
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
707
|
697
|
Ocean:
|
455
|
454
|
Oceanport:
|
84
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
341
|
337
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
93
|
91
|
Sea Bright:
|
9
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
38
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
80
|
73
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
10
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
59
|
57
|
Tinton Falls:
|
248
|
241
|
Union Beach:
|
46
|
46
|
Upper Freehold:
|
77
|
78
|
Wall:
|
540
|
527
|
West Long Branch:
|
96
|
96
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 9, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
9-Sep
|
8-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
270
|
263
|
Allenhurst:
|
15
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
15
|
15
|
Asbury Park:
|
348
|
360
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
45
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
23
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
64
|
64
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
84
|
83
|
Colts Neck:
|
119
|
118
|
Deal:
|
57
|
58
|
Eatontown:
|
362
|
359
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
50
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
18
|
Freehold Borough:
|
461
|
460
|
Freehold Township:
|
818
|
815
|
Hazlet:
|
384
|
388
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
352
|
343
|
Howell:
|
874
|
868
|
Interlaken:
|
7
|
7
|
Keansburg:
|
242
|
241
|
Keyport:
|
117
|
116
|
Lake Como:
|
18
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
56
|
56
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
719
|
711
|
Manalapan:
|
620
|
614
|
Manasquan:
|
78
|
77
|
Marlboro:
|
589
|
588
|
Matawan:
|
225
|
230
|
Middletown:
|
985
|
982
|
Millstone Township:
|
120
|
115
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
32
|
33
|
Neptune City:
|
78
|
79
|
Neptune Township:
|
697
|
696
|
Ocean:
|
454
|
449
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
337
|
337
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
91
|
88
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
73
|
75
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
10
|
10
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
241
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
46
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
78
|
79
|
Wall:
|
527
|
524
|
West Long Branch:
|
96
|
95
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 23 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 8, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
|
8-Sep
|
7-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
263
|
263
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
15
|
15
|
Asbury Park:
|
360
|
352
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
22
|
Belmar:
|
64
|
59
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
83
|
82
|
Colts Neck:
|
118
|
118
|
Deal:
|
58
|
56
|
Eatontown:
|
359
|
363
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
49
|
Fair Haven:
|
50
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
18
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
460
|
462
|
Freehold Township:
|
815
|
823
|
Hazlet:
|
388
|
382
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
343
|
351
|
Howell:
|
868
|
871
|
Interlaken:
|
7
|
7
|
Keansburg:
|
241
|
242
|
Keyport:
|
116
|
113
|
Lake Como:
|
19
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
56
|
55
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
711
|
709
|
Manalapan:
|
614
|
606
|
Manasquan:
|
77
|
78
|
Marlboro:
|
588
|
583
|
Matawan:
|
230
|
234
|
Middletown:
|
982
|
971
|
Millstone Township:
|
115
|
116
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
33
|
32
|
Neptune City:
|
79
|
82
|
Neptune Township:
|
696
|
692
|
Ocean:
|
449
|
457
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
80
|
Red Bank:
|
337
|
330
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
88
|
87
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
38
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
75
|
72
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
10
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
39
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
58
|
56
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
241
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
79
|
77
|
Wall:
|
524
|
528
|
West Long Branch:
|
95
|
93
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 7, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Sept.8 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
7-Sep
|
6-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
263
|
263
|
Allenhurst:
|
13
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
15
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
352
|
349
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
22
|
21
|
Belmar:
|
59
|
59
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
82
|
82
|
Colts Neck:
|
118
|
116
|
Deal:
|
56
|
54
|
Eatontown:
|
363
|
357
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
49
|
Fair Haven:
|
50
|
49
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
462
|
460
|
Freehold Township:
|
823
|
813
|
Hazlet:
|
382
|
380
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
351
|
356
|
Howell:
|
871
|
858
|
Interlaken:
|
7
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
242
|
240
|
Keyport:
|
113
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
19
|
18
|
Little Silver:
|
55
|
55
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
709
|
704
|
Manalapan:
|
606
|
614
|
Manasquan:
|
78
|
79
|
Marlboro:
|
583
|
579
|
Matawan:
|
234
|
230
|
Middletown:
|
971
|
973
|
Millstone Township:
|
116
|
117
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
32
|
32
|
Neptune City:
|
82
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
692
|
702
|
Ocean:
|
457
|
458
|
Oceanport:
|
80
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
330
|
333
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
87
|
86
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
12
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
72
|
73
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
39
|
39
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
56
|
56
|
Tinton Falls:
|
241
|
244
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
43
|
Upper Freehold:
|
77
|
75
|
Wall:
|
528
|
517
|
West Long Branch:
|
93
|
93
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
6-Sep
|
5-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
263
|
265
|
Allenhurst:
|
13
|
13
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
349
|
356
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
44
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
21
|
21
|
Belmar:
|
59
|
61
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
82
|
83
|
Colts Neck:
|
116
|
114
|
Deal:
|
54
|
52
|
Eatontown:
|
357
|
362
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
49
|
49
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
460
|
461
|
Freehold Township:
|
813
|
820
|
Hazlet:
|
380
|
385
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
48
|
Holmdel:
|
356
|
348
|
Howell:
|
858
|
856
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
240
|
235
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
18
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
55
|
55
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
704
|
705
|
Manalapan:
|
614
|
600
|
Manasquan:
|
79
|
77
|
Marlboro:
|
579
|
582
|
Matawan:
|
230
|
230
|
Middletown:
|
973
|
963
|
Millstone Township:
|
117
|
115
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
32
|
32
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
81
|
Neptune Township:
|
702
|
700
|
Ocean:
|
458
|
445
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
333
|
335
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
86
|
87
|
Sea Bright:
|
12
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
73
|
74
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
39
|
40
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
56
|
59
|
Tinton Falls:
|
244
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
43
|
41
|
Upper Freehold:
|
75
|
74
|
Wall:
|
517
|
517
|
West Long Branch:
|
93
|
93
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
Monmouth County has 50 additional positive cases
of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 5, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
5-Sep
|
4-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
265
|
267
|
Allenhurst:
|
13
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
356
|
353
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
21
|
20
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
63
|
Bradley Beach:
|
73
|
75
|
Brielle:
|
83
|
81
|
Colts Neck:
|
114
|
113
|
Deal:
|
52
|
52
|
Eatontown:
|
362
|
356
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
49
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
461
|
462
|
Freehold Township:
|
820
|
811
|
Hazlet:
|
385
|
382
|
Highlands:
|
48
|
47
|
Holmdel:
|
348
|
340
|
Howell:
|
856
|
847
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
235
|
240
|
Keyport:
|
115
|
116
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
17
|
Little Silver:
|
55
|
55
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
705
|
704
|
Manalapan:
|
600
|
608
|
Manasquan:
|
77
|
75
|
Marlboro:
|
582
|
575
|
Matawan:
|
230
|
225
|
Middletown:
|
963
|
954
|
Millstone Township:
|
115
|
117
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
32
|
33
|
Neptune City:
|
81
|
77
|
Neptune Township:
|
700
|
697
|
Ocean:
|
445
|
448
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
335
|
338
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
87
|
87
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
38
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
74
|
72
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
40
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
59
|
57
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
242
|
Union Beach:
|
41
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
74
|
76
|
Wall:
|
517
|
518
|
West Long Branch:
|
93
|
93
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
