Monmouth County Additional Covid-19 Cases Sept 5-13

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 13, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-Sep 12-Sep Aberdeen: 274 272 Allenhurst: 12 11 Allentown: 20 16 Asbury Park: 359 353 Atlantic Highlands: 45 46 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 66 67 Bradley Beach: 75 75 Brielle: 83 82 Colts Neck: 120 119 Deal: 57 57 Eatontown: 359 356 Englishtown: 49 51 Fair Haven: 49 49 Farmingdale: 15 18 Freehold Borough: 463 461 Freehold Township: 839 830 Hazlet: 393 393 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 351 349 Howell: 879 876 Interlaken: 9 8 Keansburg: 239 243 Keyport: 117 115 Lake Como: 17 19 Little Silver: 60 61 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 719 719 Manalapan: 631 627 Manasquan: 81 80 Marlboro: 618 613 Matawan: 233 234 Middletown: 1004 1011 Millstone Township: 123 124 Monmouth Beach: 35 33 Neptune City: 77 75 Neptune Township: 706 706 Ocean: 464 463 Oceanport: 82 81 Red Bank: 344 341 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 94 94 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 82 77 Shrewsbury Township: 11 12 Spring Lake: 36 39 Spring Lake Heights: 58 58 Tinton Falls: 255 247 Union Beach: 45 45 Upper Freehold: 83 78 Wall: 537 536 West Long Branch: 98 96 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Sep 11-Sep Aberdeen: 272 263 Allenhurst: 11 13 Allentown: 16 17 Asbury Park: 353 358 Atlantic Highlands: 46 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 67 64 Bradley Beach: 75 74 Brielle: 82 83 Colts Neck: 119 117 Deal: 57 58 Eatontown: 356 359 Englishtown: 51 53 Fair Haven: 49 51 Farmingdale: 18 18 Freehold Borough: 461 463 Freehold Township: 830 824 Hazlet: 393 393 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 349 356 Howell: 876 872 Interlaken: 8 8 Keansburg: 243 240 Keyport: 115 115 Lake Como: 19 19 Little Silver: 61 59 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 719 715 Manalapan: 627 617 Manasquan: 80 78 Marlboro: 613 607 Matawan: 234 233 Middletown: 1011 991 Millstone Township: 124 119 Monmouth Beach: 33 34 Neptune City: 75 81 Neptune Township: 706 705 Ocean: 463 455 Oceanport: 81 86 Red Bank: 341 341 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 94 92 Sea Bright: 11 10 Sea Girt: 37 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 77 78 Shrewsbury Township: 12 10 Spring Lake: 39 38 Spring Lake Heights: 58 59 Tinton Falls: 247 258 Union Beach: 45 45 Upper Freehold: 78 79 Wall: 536 536 West Long Branch: 96 97 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 52 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 11, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Sep 10-Sep Aberdeen: 263 265 Allenhurst: 13 10 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 358 358 Atlantic Highlands: 45 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 64 65 Bradley Beach: 74 73 Brielle: 83 84 Colts Neck: 117 119 Deal: 58 57 Eatontown: 359 355 Englishtown: 53 52 Fair Haven: 51 50 Farmingdale: 18 17 Freehold Borough: 463 463 Freehold Township: 824 819 Hazlet: 393 389 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 356 352 Howell: 872 869 Interlaken: 8 7 Keansburg: 240 238 Keyport: 115 112 Lake Como: 19 17 Little Silver: 59 58 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 715 713 Manalapan: 617 617 Manasquan: 78 77 Marlboro: 607 594 Matawan: 233 234 Middletown: 991 992 Millstone Township: 119 120 Monmouth Beach: 34 33 Neptune City: 81 80 Neptune Township: 705 707 Ocean: 455 455 Oceanport: 86 84 Red Bank: 341 341 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 92 93 Sea Bright: 10 9 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 78 80 Shrewsbury Township: 10 11 Spring Lake: 38 38 Spring Lake Heights: 59 59 Tinton Falls: 258 248 Union Beach: 45 46 Upper Freehold: 79 77 Wall: 536 540 West Long Branch: 97 96 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 10, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Sept. 11 in Long Branch from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Sep 9-Sep Aberdeen: 265 270 Allenhurst: 10 15 Allentown: 17 15 Asbury Park: 358 348 Atlantic Highlands: 44 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 23 Belmar: 65 64 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 84 84 Colts Neck: 119 119 Deal: 57 57 Eatontown: 355 362 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 17 18 Freehold Borough: 463 461 Freehold Township: 819 818 Hazlet: 389 384 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 352 352 Howell: 869 874 Interlaken: 7 7 Keansburg: 238 242 Keyport: 112 117 Lake Como: 17 18 Little Silver: 58 56 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 713 719 Manalapan: 617 620 Manasquan: 77 78 Marlboro: 594 589 Matawan: 234 225 Middletown: 992 985 Millstone Township: 120 120 Monmouth Beach: 33 32 Neptune City: 80 78 Neptune Township: 707 697 Ocean: 455 454 Oceanport: 84 81 Red Bank: 341 337 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 93 91 Sea Bright: 9 11 Sea Girt: 39 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 80 73 Shrewsbury Township: 11 10 Spring Lake: 38 37 Spring Lake Heights: 59 57 Tinton Falls: 248 241 Union Beach: 46 46 Upper Freehold: 77 78 Wall: 540 527 West Long Branch: 96 96 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 9, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Sep 8-Sep Aberdeen: 270 263 Allenhurst: 15 12 Allentown: 15 15 Asbury Park: 348 360 Atlantic Highlands: 45 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 22 Belmar: 64 64 Bradley Beach: 73 74 Brielle: 84 83 Colts Neck: 119 118 Deal: 57 58 Eatontown: 362 359 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 18 18 Freehold Borough: 461 460 Freehold Township: 818 815 Hazlet: 384 388 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 352 343 Howell: 874 868 Interlaken: 7 7 Keansburg: 242 241 Keyport: 117 116 Lake Como: 18 19 Little Silver: 56 56 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 719 711 Manalapan: 620 614 Manasquan: 78 77 Marlboro: 589 588 Matawan: 225 230 Middletown: 985 982 Millstone Township: 120 115 Monmouth Beach: 32 33 Neptune City: 78 79 Neptune Township: 697 696 Ocean: 454 449 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 337 337 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 91 88 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 38 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 75 Shrewsbury Township: 10 10 Spring Lake: 37 38 Spring Lake Heights: 57 58 Tinton Falls: 241 247 Union Beach: 46 45 Upper Freehold: 78 79 Wall: 527 524 West Long Branch: 96 95 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 23 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 8, there are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Red Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

8-Sep 7-Sep Aberdeen: 263 263 Allenhurst: 12 13 Allentown: 15 15 Asbury Park: 360 352 Atlantic Highlands: 43 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 22 Belmar: 64 59 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 83 82 Colts Neck: 118 118 Deal: 58 56 Eatontown: 359 363 Englishtown: 52 49 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 18 17 Freehold Borough: 460 462 Freehold Township: 815 823 Hazlet: 388 382 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 343 351 Howell: 868 871 Interlaken: 7 7 Keansburg: 241 242 Keyport: 116 113 Lake Como: 19 19 Little Silver: 56 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 711 709 Manalapan: 614 606 Manasquan: 77 78 Marlboro: 588 583 Matawan: 230 234 Middletown: 982 971 Millstone Township: 115 116 Monmouth Beach: 33 32 Neptune City: 79 82 Neptune Township: 696 692 Ocean: 449 457 Oceanport: 81 80 Red Bank: 337 330 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 88 87 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 39 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 75 72 Shrewsbury Township: 10 12 Spring Lake: 38 39 Spring Lake Heights: 58 56 Tinton Falls: 247 241 Union Beach: 45 45 Upper Freehold: 79 77 Wall: 524 528 West Long Branch: 95 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 7, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Sept.8 in Neptune from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Sep 6-Sep Aberdeen: 263 263 Allenhurst: 13 13 Allentown: 15 16 Asbury Park: 352 349 Atlantic Highlands: 44 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 22 21 Belmar: 59 59 Bradley Beach: 74 73 Brielle: 82 82 Colts Neck: 118 116 Deal: 56 54 Eatontown: 363 357 Englishtown: 49 49 Fair Haven: 50 49 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 462 460 Freehold Township: 823 813 Hazlet: 382 380 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 351 356 Howell: 871 858 Interlaken: 7 5 Keansburg: 242 240 Keyport: 113 114 Lake Como: 19 18 Little Silver: 55 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 709 704 Manalapan: 606 614 Manasquan: 78 79 Marlboro: 583 579 Matawan: 234 230 Middletown: 971 973 Millstone Township: 116 117 Monmouth Beach: 32 32 Neptune City: 82 80 Neptune Township: 692 702 Ocean: 457 458 Oceanport: 80 81 Red Bank: 330 333 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 87 86 Sea Bright: 11 12 Sea Girt: 38 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 72 73 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 39 39 Spring Lake Heights: 56 56 Tinton Falls: 241 244 Union Beach: 45 43 Upper Freehold: 77 75 Wall: 528 517 West Long Branch: 93 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 18 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 6, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to the observance of Labor Day, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County on Monday, Sept. 7. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Sep 5-Sep Aberdeen: 263 265 Allenhurst: 13 13 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 349 356 Atlantic Highlands: 44 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21 Belmar: 59 61 Bradley Beach: 73 73 Brielle: 82 83 Colts Neck: 116 114 Deal: 54 52 Eatontown: 357 362 Englishtown: 49 50 Fair Haven: 49 49 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 460 461 Freehold Township: 813 820 Hazlet: 380 385 Highlands: 48 48 Holmdel: 356 348 Howell: 858 856 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 240 235 Keyport: 114 115 Lake Como: 18 20 Little Silver: 55 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 704 705 Manalapan: 614 600 Manasquan: 79 77 Marlboro: 579 582 Matawan: 230 230 Middletown: 973 963 Millstone Township: 117 115 Monmouth Beach: 32 32 Neptune City: 80 81 Neptune Township: 702 700 Ocean: 458 445 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 333 335 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 86 87 Sea Bright: 12 11 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 73 74 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 39 40 Spring Lake Heights: 56 59 Tinton Falls: 244 247 Union Beach: 43 41 Upper Freehold: 75 74 Wall: 517 517 West Long Branch: 93 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County has 50 additional positive cases

of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 5, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Sep 4-Sep Aberdeen: 265 267 Allenhurst: 13 14 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 356 353 Atlantic Highlands: 43 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 20 Belmar: 61 63 Bradley Beach: 73 75 Brielle: 83 81 Colts Neck: 114 113 Deal: 52 52 Eatontown: 362 356 Englishtown: 50 52 Fair Haven: 49 50 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 461 462 Freehold Township: 820 811 Hazlet: 385 382 Highlands: 48 47 Holmdel: 348 340 Howell: 856 847 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 235 240 Keyport: 115 116 Lake Como: 20 17 Little Silver: 55 55 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 705 704 Manalapan: 600 608 Manasquan: 77 75 Marlboro: 582 575 Matawan: 230 225 Middletown: 963 954 Millstone Township: 115 117 Monmouth Beach: 32 33 Neptune City: 81 77 Neptune Township: 700 697 Ocean: 445 448 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 335 338 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 87 87 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 39 38 Shrewsbury Borough: 74 72 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 40 37 Spring Lake Heights: 59 57 Tinton Falls: 247 242 Union Beach: 41 44 Upper Freehold: 74 76 Wall: 517 518 West Long Branch: 93 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.