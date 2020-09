English as a Second Language Classes Through Literacy NJ

MANALAPAN – The Monmouth County Library, in partmership with Literacy New Jersey, is offering free English as a Second Language virtual classes as well as one-on-one tutoring through Literacy NJ Monmouth.

The program is open to all persons 18 years of age and older.

For further information contact Program Director Jhanna Even at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call her at 732-702-1895.



https://literacynj.org/