Central Baptist Church will Host an Evening of Praise, Prayer, and Petition

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Wednesday, September 16, Central Baptist Church will host an Evening of Praise, Prayer, and Petition. We will pray from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please join us virtually on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/centralbaptistchurchah.

As our children and teachers return to school in various formats, we want to hold them up in prayer. As we continue to maintain healthy routines and make decisions about how to proceed through COVID-19, we seek wisdom and care. As we face and discuss issues of justice, we pray for a way to see and talk together lovingly. As we go through an important election cycle, we long for political effectiveness and God’s leading.

Will you join us for prayer? All are welcome to join us online for our Community Prayer Event.

Questions? Email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call us at 732-291-8111.