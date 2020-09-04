District Thanks Dr. George Ahead of Retirement; Welcomes Mrs. Walker

On May 8th, Superintendent of Schools, William O. George III, Ed. D., announced his retirement from the Middletown Township Public School District after nine years.

With his retirement date approaching, effective Sept. 1st, district personnel recently gathered to celebrate Dr. George's time at the helm of Middletown schools, as well as to welcome Mrs. Mary Ellen Walker as his successor.

Mrs. Walker was appointed as the new Superintendent of Schools during the Aug. 26th Board of Education meeting.

"I want to thank the board for selecting me and having trust in me to serve as the district's superintendent. I am committed to maintaining the confidence and trust of the board and our entire school community," said Mrs. Walker following her appointment.

"I would also like to thank Dr. George for his nine years of service to our students, staff and parents. He has accomplished so much, and our district is in such a different place now than when he came in. His passion and drive for excellence in education; his steadfast commitment to doing what is right for every student is second to none. We are going to miss him and wish him much success in his new endeavor," added Mrs. Walker.

Born and raised in Middletown, Mrs. Walker sent her three daughters through Middletown Township Public Schools, was a teacher at High School North and began her administrative career as an assistant principal at High School South. Her background in the financial sector prior to becoming an educator assisted her success as the District's Personnel Director. Since 2011, Mrs. Walker has served as Director for Operations and then Assistant Superintendent for Student Services and Activities.

Upon his retirement from the district, Dr. George will begin a faculty position at Monmouth University, and expressed his confidence in Mrs. Walker to help guide Middletown Schools to new heights.

"I have worked side by side with Mrs. Walker for the past nine years and I cannot think of a better person to lead our school community during these challenging times," said Dr. George. "Mrs. Walker has the experience, knowledge of the district and community, the moral compass, and work ethic to lead our district to unparalleled success in the future."

Board of Education Vice President, Robin Stella, spoke to Mrs. Walker's mastery of operations, and how her leadership will move our school community forward during these unprecedented times.

"Her knowledge and expertise in school operations will provide the stability we'll need to implement the phased reopening plan, a plan this district has worked so hard on. And Mrs. Walker was one of the chiefs in putting this plan together. She has worked tirelessly."





Dr. George Expresses Heartfelt Thanks to our School Community in Final Address