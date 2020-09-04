AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 50 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 4, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

 

 

4-Sep

3-Sep

Aberdeen:

267

258

Allenhurst:

14

12

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

353

354

Atlantic Highlands:

43

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

21

Belmar:

63

62

Bradley Beach:

75

75

Brielle:

81

81

Colts Neck:

113

112

Deal:

52

54

Eatontown:

356

358

Englishtown:

52

51

Fair Haven:

50

50

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

462

458

Freehold Township:

811

805

Hazlet:

382

377

Highlands:

47

47

Holmdel:

340

339

Howell:

847

845

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

240

239

Keyport:

116

115

Lake Como:

17

19

Little Silver:

55

53

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

704

703

Manalapan:

608

595

Manasquan:

75

76

Marlboro:

575

568

Matawan:

225

227

Middletown:

954

963

Millstone Township:

117

114

Monmouth Beach:

33

31

Neptune City:

77

79

Neptune Township:

697

696

Ocean:

448

440

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

338

338

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

87

85

Sea Bright:

11

9

Sea Girt:

38

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

72

73

Shrewsbury Township:

11

10

Spring Lake:

37

37

Spring Lake Heights:

57

59

Tinton Falls:

242

245

Union Beach:

44

44

Upper Freehold:

76

77

Wall:

518

513

West Long Branch:

93

93

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

