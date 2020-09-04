Monmouth County has 50 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 4, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
|
4-Sep
|
3-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
267
|
258
|
Allenhurst:
|
14
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
353
|
354
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
20
|
21
|
Belmar:
|
63
|
62
|
Bradley Beach:
|
75
|
75
|
Brielle:
|
81
|
81
|
Colts Neck:
|
113
|
112
|
Deal:
|
52
|
54
|
Eatontown:
|
356
|
358
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
51
|
Fair Haven:
|
50
|
50
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
462
|
458
|
Freehold Township:
|
811
|
805
|
Hazlet:
|
382
|
377
|
Highlands:
|
47
|
47
|
Holmdel:
|
340
|
339
|
Howell:
|
847
|
845
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
240
|
239
|
Keyport:
|
116
|
115
|
Lake Como:
|
17
|
19
|
Little Silver:
|
55
|
53
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
704
|
703
|
Manalapan:
|
608
|
595
|
Manasquan:
|
75
|
76
|
Marlboro:
|
575
|
568
|
Matawan:
|
225
|
227
|
Middletown:
|
954
|
963
|
Millstone Township:
|
117
|
114
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
33
|
31
|
Neptune City:
|
77
|
79
|
Neptune Township:
|
697
|
696
|
Ocean:
|
448
|
440
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
338
|
338
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
87
|
85
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
9
|
Sea Girt:
|
38
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
72
|
73
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
10
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
59
|
Tinton Falls:
|
242
|
245
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
76
|
77
|
Wall:
|
518
|
513
|
West Long Branch:
|
93
|
93
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.