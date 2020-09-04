Monmouth County has 50 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 4, there are 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Due to Labor Day Weekend, there will be no COVID-19 testing offered by Monmouth County. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

4-Sep 3-Sep Aberdeen: 267 258 Allenhurst: 14 12 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 353 354 Atlantic Highlands: 43 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 21 Belmar: 63 62 Bradley Beach: 75 75 Brielle: 81 81 Colts Neck: 113 112 Deal: 52 54 Eatontown: 356 358 Englishtown: 52 51 Fair Haven: 50 50 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 462 458 Freehold Township: 811 805 Hazlet: 382 377 Highlands: 47 47 Holmdel: 340 339 Howell: 847 845 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 240 239 Keyport: 116 115 Lake Como: 17 19 Little Silver: 55 53 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 704 703 Manalapan: 608 595 Manasquan: 75 76 Marlboro: 575 568 Matawan: 225 227 Middletown: 954 963 Millstone Township: 117 114 Monmouth Beach: 33 31 Neptune City: 77 79 Neptune Township: 697 696 Ocean: 448 440 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 338 338 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 87 85 Sea Bright: 11 9 Sea Girt: 38 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 72 73 Shrewsbury Township: 11 10 Spring Lake: 37 37 Spring Lake Heights: 57 59 Tinton Falls: 242 245 Union Beach: 44 44 Upper Freehold: 76 77 Wall: 518 513 West Long Branch: 93 93 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.