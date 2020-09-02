Monmouth County has 39 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 2, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Sep 1-Sep Aberdeen: 262 260 Allenhurst: 15 12 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 350 355 Atlantic Highlands: 45 44 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21 Belmar: 61 63 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 82 82 Colts Neck: 111 111 Deal: 53 55 Eatontown: 356 354 Englishtown: 49 52 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 454 454 Freehold Township: 806 802 Hazlet: 379 378 Highlands: 47 47 Holmdel: 340 337 Howell: 836 829 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 236 237 Keyport: 114 114 Lake Como: 18 20 Little Silver: 51 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 695 698 Manalapan: 598 599 Manasquan: 76 75 Marlboro: 564 564 Matawan: 230 228 Middletown: 956 953 Millstone Township: 114 110 Monmouth Beach: 31 31 Neptune City: 76 78 Neptune Township: 700 696 Ocean: 445 436 Oceanport: 81 81 Red Bank: 338 342 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 83 83 Sea Bright: 11 10 Sea Girt: 39 39 Shrewsbury Borough: 74 72 Shrewsbury Township: 11 10 Spring Lake: 37 37 Spring Lake Heights: 57 58 Tinton Falls: 238 237 Union Beach: 44 45 Upper Freehold: 75 75 Wall: 526 511 West Long Branch: 92 92 Unknown: 0 0

