Monmouth County has 39 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 2, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Sep  

1-Sep

Aberdeen:

262

260

Allenhurst:

15

12

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

350

355

Atlantic Highlands:

45

44

Avon-by-the-Sea:

21

21

Belmar:

61

63

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

82

82

Colts Neck:

111

111

Deal:

53

55

Eatontown:

356

354

Englishtown:

49

52

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

454

454

Freehold Township:

806

802

Hazlet:

379

378

Highlands:

47

47

Holmdel:

340

337

Howell:

836

829

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

236

237

Keyport:

114

114

Lake Como:

18

20

Little Silver:

51

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

695

698

Manalapan:

598

599

Manasquan:

76

75

Marlboro:

564

564

Matawan:

230

228

Middletown:

956

953

Millstone Township:

114

110

Monmouth Beach:

31

31

Neptune City:

76

78

Neptune Township:

700

696

Ocean:

445

436

Oceanport:

81

81

Red Bank:

338

342

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

83

83

Sea Bright:

11

10

Sea Girt:

39

39

Shrewsbury Borough:

74

72

Shrewsbury Township:

11

10

Spring Lake:

37

37

Spring Lake Heights:

57

58

Tinton Falls:

238

237

Union Beach:

44

45

Upper Freehold:

75

75

Wall:

526

511

West Long Branch:

92

92

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

