Monmouth County has 39 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 2, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
2-Sep
|
1-Sep
|
Aberdeen:
|
262
|
260
|
Allenhurst:
|
15
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
350
|
355
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
45
|
44
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
21
|
21
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
63
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
82
|
82
|
Colts Neck:
|
111
|
111
|
Deal:
|
53
|
55
|
Eatontown:
|
356
|
354
|
Englishtown:
|
49
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
454
|
454
|
Freehold Township:
|
806
|
802
|
Hazlet:
|
379
|
378
|
Highlands:
|
47
|
47
|
Holmdel:
|
340
|
337
|
Howell:
|
836
|
829
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
236
|
237
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
18
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
51
|
51
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
695
|
698
|
Manalapan:
|
598
|
599
|
Manasquan:
|
76
|
75
|
Marlboro:
|
564
|
564
|
Matawan:
|
230
|
228
|
Middletown:
|
956
|
953
|
Millstone Township:
|
114
|
110
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
31
|
31
|
Neptune City:
|
76
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
700
|
696
|
Ocean:
|
445
|
436
|
Oceanport:
|
81
|
81
|
Red Bank:
|
338
|
342
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
83
|
83
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
10
|
Sea Girt:
|
39
|
39
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
74
|
72
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
10
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
58
|
Tinton Falls:
|
238
|
237
|
Union Beach:
|
44
|
45
|
Upper Freehold:
|
75
|
75
|
Wall:
|
526
|
511
|
West Long Branch:
|
92
|
92
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.