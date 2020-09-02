Lunch Break to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Local ACME Stores

RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break has been selected as a charity partner for ACME to receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign to ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at the Fair Haven, Lincroft and Little Silver ACME stores will be used to support Lunch Break’s mission of providing food, clothing, fellowship and life skills to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond.

“Every child deserves a healthy start to their day,” said Executive Director Gwendolyn Love. “Now more than ever, fighting hunger is an imperative in our community. We are delighted to be the charity partner for the Fair Haven, Lincroft and Little Silver ACME stores and thank ACME Foundation for its dedication to ensuring that no child has to start their day hungry.”

Lunch Break has been providing social services and meals to financially struggling families and individuals for the past 37 years, since its inception in 1983 by the late Norma Todd and local community leaders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has kept its doors open and continues to offer grab-and-go meals and groceries six days a week, clothing (at needs basis) and other social services and modified programs as part of Operation Gear-Up: “We Will Not Miss A Meal.”

Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of the ACME Foundation, is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With 1 in 7 children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds raised in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

“Breakfast is an essential school supply for kids to learn, grow, and thrive,” Jim Perkins, President of ACME Markets. “It’s an honor to support the work of Lunch Break. We are privileged to serve the community alongside organizations that work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods better places to live and work.”

Anyone wishing to support Lunch Break through this program can simply go to the Fair Haven, Lincroft or Little Silver ACME stores and make a donation to the Nourishing Neighbors program at checkout September 1- 30.

Acme locations:

Fair Haven: 576 River Road, (732) 530-7481

Lincroft: 616 Newman Springs Road, (732) 936-0668

Little Silver: 507 Prospect St., (732) 345-9910