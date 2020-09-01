AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 1, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Freehold from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Sep  

31-Aug

Aberdeen:

260

266

Allenhurst:

12

15

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

355

350

Atlantic Highlands:

44

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

21

20

Belmar:

63

61

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

82

79

Colts Neck:

111

112

Deal:

55

54

Eatontown:

354

344

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

454

454

Freehold Township:

802

808

Hazlet:

378

376

Highlands:

47

46

Holmdel:

337

338

Howell:

829

823

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

237

240

Keyport:

114

116

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

51

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

698

697

Manalapan:

599

597

Manasquan:

75

73

Marlboro:

564

563

Matawan:

228

229

Middletown:

953

943

Millstone Township:

110

113

Monmouth Beach:

31

31

Neptune City:

78

73

Neptune Township:

696

704

Ocean:

436

432

Oceanport:

81

80

Red Bank:

342

333

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

83

83

Sea Bright:

10

10

Sea Girt:

39

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

72

71

Shrewsbury Township:

10

12

Spring Lake:

37

38

Spring Lake Heights:

58

53

Tinton Falls:

237

240

Union Beach:

45

43

Upper Freehold:

75

75

Wall:

511

521

West Long Branch:

92

89

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

