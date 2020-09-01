Monmouth County has 28 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 1, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Freehold from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St., Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Sep 31-Aug Aberdeen: 260 266 Allenhurst: 12 15 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 355 350 Atlantic Highlands: 44 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 20 Belmar: 63 61 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 82 79 Colts Neck: 111 112 Deal: 55 54 Eatontown: 354 344 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 454 454 Freehold Township: 802 808 Hazlet: 378 376 Highlands: 47 46 Holmdel: 337 338 Howell: 829 823 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 237 240 Keyport: 114 116 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 51 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 698 697 Manalapan: 599 597 Manasquan: 75 73 Marlboro: 564 563 Matawan: 228 229 Middletown: 953 943 Millstone Township: 110 113 Monmouth Beach: 31 31 Neptune City: 78 73 Neptune Township: 696 704 Ocean: 436 432 Oceanport: 81 80 Red Bank: 342 333 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 83 83 Sea Bright: 10 10 Sea Girt: 39 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 72 71 Shrewsbury Township: 10 12 Spring Lake: 37 38 Spring Lake Heights: 58 53 Tinton Falls: 237 240 Union Beach: 45 43 Upper Freehold: 75 75 Wall: 511 521 West Long Branch: 92 89 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.