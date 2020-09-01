Daughters of the American Revolution Celebrate Constitution Week by Ringing the Bells

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter of the NSDAR invites all Monmouth County residents to take part in a virtual “Ringing the Bells“ on September 17 at 4:00 PM, to celebrate the beginning of Constitution Week. Let’s all ring a bell at 4 PM to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties!

The tradition of celebrating Constitution Week was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17- 23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later signed into Public Law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Constitution of the United States is the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life. The Preamble is the opening statement of the Constitution which gives American citizens, not the government, the power of rule. The DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides many opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach to emphasize the U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution. Week

If you are interested in receiving more information about the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter, NSDAR, please contact Regent Kathleen Evans at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.