CEO of Henderson Promos in Red Bank Crowned Mrs. New Jersey

Kristina Henderson’s Platform to Focus on Combatting Addiction, Empowering Women in Business, and Fighting Hunger

RED BANK, NJ – Kristina Henderson, the Chief Executive Officer of Henderson Promos in Red Bank, New Jersey, has been crowned 2020 Mrs. New Jersey American in the Mrs. America Pageant at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on August 8, 2020. The 29-year-old from Pine Beach, New Jersey, who grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey, will now compete in Las Vegas next year for the National Mrs. American title.

“I am honored to represent my great state of New Jersey, and I plan to make the most of my reign by empowering other women to start their own businesses and take their existing companies to the next level,” said Mrs. New Jersey American Kristina Henderson.

Henderson speaks from experience, leading Henderson Promos, a certified U.S. Women-Owned Small Business (U.S. WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), to become an international leader in the world of promotional product sales, particularly with printed apparel. Henderson took over as Operations Manager of the company, formerly called Thrive Promos, in 2017, and was named CEO in 2018. The company now sells more than 700-thousand promotional items.

Henderson added, “I look forward to sharing my knowledge of entrepreneurship and best business practices with women throughout the State. My goal is to elevate women in the workforce by promoting mentorship among women, advocating for other female business owners, and helping to create other women owned businesses with guidance and support.”

Additionally, Henderson plans to help spread awareness about hunger and opioid addiction in our community. She will be working closely with Fulfill, formerly called The FoodBank of Monmouth and Counties, and Tigger House Foundation, an organization dedicated to combatting drug addiction.

PHOTO: Kristina Henderson is crowned Mrs. New Jersey



About Kristina Henderson

Henderson graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. She serves on the Girl Scouts of America's Phenomenal Women Under 40 Committee, where she inspires young girls to be leaders in the community.

Henderson is the Co-Founder of “The Giving Back Forum” - an event that brings together 65+ non-profits in the community to one space, where they can learn from one another, share resources, and promote awareness for their causes.

After graduating Colts Neck High School, Henderson became a flight attendant at the age of 19. She went on to be a television news producer in New Hampshire. When Kristina's not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Barton Henderson, Co-Owner of Henderson Promos, and her two dogs, Gatsby and Kona, at the Jersey Shore.

Mrs. New Jersey American Kristina Henderson is available for appearances and speaking engagements.