Section of County Route 537 to Close for Culvert Reconstruction in Colts Neck

COLTS NECK – The section of County Route 537 (CR 537), from the intersection of Route 34 to Laird Road, will be closed to through traffic due for culvert reconstruction near Muhlenbrink Road from Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept 16. The culvert allows water from Slope Brook to flow under the roadway.

“Route 537 is heavily traveled County road that needs to be maintained for the safety of motorists,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The County has posted variable message signs to notify residents about the reconstruction and detours are in place. As always, we appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors during this closure.”

The detour is as follows:

Traveling East: Turn left on Route 34, right on Phalanx Road, right on Laird Road

Traveling West: Turn right on Laird Road, left on Phalanx Road, left on Route 34

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.