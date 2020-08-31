Monmouth County has 24 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 31, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept.1 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Aug 30-Aug Aberdeen: 266 265 Allenhurst: 15 15 Allentown: 16 16 Asbury Park: 350 350 Atlantic Highlands: 45 45 Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20 Belmar: 61 61 Bradley Beach: 74 73 Brielle: 79 79 Colts Neck: 112 112 Deal: 54 54 Eatontown: 344 343 Englishtown: 52 52 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 17 Freehold Borough: 454 454 Freehold Township: 808 807 Hazlet: 376 375 Highlands: 46 46 Holmdel: 338 338 Howell: 823 816 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 240 242 Keyport: 116 116 Lake Como: 20 20 Little Silver: 51 51 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 697 697 Manalapan: 597 597 Manasquan: 73 73 Marlboro: 563 561 Matawan: 229 229 Middletown: 943 941 Millstone Township: 113 113 Monmouth Beach: 31 31 Neptune City: 73 73 Neptune Township: 704 703 Ocean: 432 432 Oceanport: 80 80 Red Bank: 333 333 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 83 78 Sea Bright: 10 10 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 71 71 Shrewsbury Township: 12 12 Spring Lake: 38 38 Spring Lake Heights: 53 52 Tinton Falls: 240 242 Union Beach: 43 43 Upper Freehold: 75 75 Wall: 521 518 West Long Branch: 89 87 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.