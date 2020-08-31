AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 24 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 31, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept.1 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Aug  

30-Aug

Aberdeen:

266

265

Allenhurst:

15

15

Allentown:

16

16

Asbury Park:

350

350

Atlantic Highlands:

45

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

61

61

Bradley Beach:

74

73

Brielle:

79

79

Colts Neck:

112

112

Deal:

54

54

Eatontown:

344

343

Englishtown:

52

52

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

17

Freehold Borough:

454

454

Freehold Township:

808

807

Hazlet:

376

375

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

338

338

Howell:

823

816

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

240

242

Keyport:

116

116

Lake Como:

20

20

Little Silver:

51

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

697

697

Manalapan:

597

597

Manasquan:

73

73

Marlboro:

563

561

Matawan:

229

229

Middletown:

943

941

Millstone Township:

113

113

Monmouth Beach:

31

31

Neptune City:

73

73

Neptune Township:

704

703

Ocean:

432

432

Oceanport:

80

80

Red Bank:

333

333

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

83

78

Sea Bright:

10

10

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

71

71

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

38

38

Spring Lake Heights:

53

52

Tinton Falls:

240

242

Union Beach:

43

43

Upper Freehold:

75

75

Wall:

521

518

West Long Branch:

89

87

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

