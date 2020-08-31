Monmouth County has 24 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 31, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept.1 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
31-Aug
|
30-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
266
|
265
|
Allenhurst:
|
15
|
15
|
Allentown:
|
16
|
16
|
Asbury Park:
|
350
|
350
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
20
|
20
|
Belmar:
|
61
|
61
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
73
|
Brielle:
|
79
|
79
|
Colts Neck:
|
112
|
112
|
Deal:
|
54
|
54
|
Eatontown:
|
344
|
343
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
52
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
17
|
Freehold Borough:
|
454
|
454
|
Freehold Township:
|
808
|
807
|
Hazlet:
|
376
|
375
|
Highlands:
|
46
|
46
|
Holmdel:
|
338
|
338
|
Howell:
|
823
|
816
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
240
|
242
|
Keyport:
|
116
|
116
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
20
|
Little Silver:
|
51
|
51
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
697
|
697
|
Manalapan:
|
597
|
597
|
Manasquan:
|
73
|
73
|
Marlboro:
|
563
|
561
|
Matawan:
|
229
|
229
|
Middletown:
|
943
|
941
|
Millstone Township:
|
113
|
113
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
31
|
31
|
Neptune City:
|
73
|
73
|
Neptune Township:
|
704
|
703
|
Ocean:
|
432
|
432
|
Oceanport:
|
80
|
80
|
Red Bank:
|
333
|
333
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
83
|
78
|
Sea Bright:
|
10
|
10
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
71
|
71
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
12
|
Spring Lake:
|
38
|
38
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
53
|
52
|
Tinton Falls:
|
240
|
242
|
Union Beach:
|
43
|
43
|
Upper Freehold:
|
75
|
75
|
Wall:
|
521
|
518
|
West Long Branch:
|
89
|
87
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.